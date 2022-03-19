‘The Suicide Squad’: Sylvester Stallone felt King Shark was ‘looking for love’

You’ve heard of the Oscars, but have you heard of the Isaacs? The Isaac Awards, honoring the great Oscar Isaac, is Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s unique spin on the Academy Awards. However, the Isaac Awards differ from the Oscars in that they celebrate the best films of 2021 that deserve recognition but won’t receive that recognition through Oscar nominations. The 2022 Isaac Awards feature five categories: Best Performance, Best Scene Stealer, Best Crowd-Pleasing Moment, Best Action Sequence and Fan Favorite Movie. Voting will be open through this form from March 7 to 20. Winners will be announced on March 24.

by James Gunn the suicide squad It introduced a number of lovable characters to the DC Extended Universe, but King Shark remains one of the most memorable. Sylvester Stallone voiced the scary and goofy shark in the movie. And he often stole the show, earning applause from audiences as well as a nomination for Best Scene Stealer at Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s inaugural Isaac Awards.

But how do you catch a deadly giant shark with humor and charm? Stallone had to get into the head of his character. And the actor believes that, when it comes down to it, King Shark is lonely and looking for love.

King Shark Has 2 Very Different Sides In ‘The Suicide Squad’

King Shark is one of the suicide squadHis most fascinating characters, and that’s because he has two faces. To join Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) team, he needed to be a ruthless killer. The movie has several scenes where King Shark rips his enemies in half, literally making him a daunting opponent.

Of course, that didn’t stop viewers from falling in love with his silliest moments, most of which see him approaching interactions with childlike innocence. Whether he’s deciding that, no, he really shouldn’t eat his friends or make a bomb in the likeness of Peacemaker (John Cena), it’s clear that King Shark just wants to please his teammates. . And Sylvester Stallone leaned into that aspect of the character when he voiced it.

Sylvester Stallone Said King Shark Was ‘Looking For Love’

King Shark may be one of the most intimidating characters on the suicide squad, but his size and strength do not leave him without emotions. In fact, he has many scenes that touch the hearts of the viewers. He is constantly trying to connect with those around him, whether it be his teammates or fish in a tank that is about to collapse.

During a 2021 interview with The Irish Times, Stallone got into the heart of the character: his desire to be loved. Considering things from King Shark’s perspective, the actor told the outlet:

“I am definitely looking for love. I am looking for my special female shark. I just want to get along. I want to be part of a group because, you know, a shark is the loneliest apex predator. It’s great to find a bunch of out of towners who want to hang out with a 9000 pound shark. I can think of other things that would be better to hang out with.”

That’s doubly true when you consider King Shark’s tendency to eat those around him. To his credit, he holds back when it comes to his new friends. But as Stallone points out, it’s hard for people to feel comfortable with him.

“He’s always looking for company,” Stallone added. “But his table manners are really bad. His timing is really bad because he keeps eating people at the wrong times.”

Fortunately, Stallone’s character grows a bit throughout the DC movie. Could fans see more of him in the future?

Will Sylvester Stallone Return After ‘The Suicide Squad’?

Thinking about the growth of King Shark throughout suicide Squad, one can’t help but wonder where else the character could go. Would Sylvester Stallone consider returning to the DCEU to voice the big guy again?

Although the actor hasn’t mentioned anything about reprising the role, he told The Irish Times that he is intentionally looking at projects that could extend beyond a movie:

“I am always looking for another franchise. I’m always looking for a story that I can continue. I like to find those instead of just a single movie. For me, the challenge is to find something that you can work with and think: I want to do another three of these films.”

And with the suicide squad Leaving King Shark alive, there are plenty of opportunities to explore the character in greater depth. Now that James Gunn is working on multiple DCEU projects, it might just bring him back into the fold. Given King Shark’s popularity, it would be shocking if he didn’t.

