The most beautiful men by their golden ratio

Can a person be mathematically beautiful? Well apparently yes, beauty is calculated.

Due to the golden ratio the beauty of the human being is determined by symmetry and facial features. For science, there mens beautiful; on the list is the famous rapper kanye-west and leading 10 actors the British star Robert Pattinson.

According to the Greek sculptor Phidias, the perfect measurements change depending on the gender. Among the features of a ‘beautiful’ and even ‘perfect’ man are an oval face, preferably heart-shaped, oval eyes, a linear and marked jaw and a thin and straight nose.

Which celebrities of Hollywood meet these requirements for golden ratio? the plastic surgeon Julian Silvainvestigating the golden ratio and computerized mapping, determined the percentage of beauty of the famous.

Rapper and producer Kanye West.

The rapper and ex-partner of Kim Kardashian is beautiful according to science, he had a percentage of 87.94%.

The answer is that the space between his eyes and chin “is mathematically beautiful”, despite the shape of his face deducted points, indicates the information.

The famous actor Ryan Gosling.

Ryan Gosling, famous for his role in “The notebook” achieved a rating of 87.48%, yes, slightly lower than West. The shape of the actor’s nose is ‘perfect’ from a male point of view, but his lips are not.

While the actor of “The Suicide Squad'” (2021), Idris Elba, achieved a score of 88.01% because their chin and the space between his eyes “are almost perfect measurements”.

The sexy British ex-soccer player, david beckhamhad an 88.96% since he has a more perfect chin, while the size of his nose and lips are still proportional.

Univision indicates that due to the shape of his nose as well as the position of his eyes, it did not allow him to be in the top five of celebrities. beautiful.

It has been considered one of the mens sexiest and on this list the actor Hugh Jackman can’t stay. With 89.64%, the remembered Wolverine boasts a “mathematically beautiful” nose, but his lips and space between his eyes do not.

George Clooneythe actor who made more than a generation delirious, at 60 years old is considered beautiful, according to the golden ratio.

The one with the highest score without a doubt is the Oscar winner Brad Pitt, who, according to the data obtained by the calculation of Dr. Julián De Silva, obtained 90.51%mainly because the space between his eyes, although the shape of his nose is not proportional.

The heartthrob Brad Pitt cannot be missing from the list.

Entering the final part, Bradley Cooperr reached position number three with a percentage of 91.08%.

“The shape of your nose and face is not so beautiful according to the golden position, but his eye position yes” details the result.

Henry Cavill.

The first two places and winners have adorned the main magazines for their attributes. henry cavillwho played Superman, has a 91.64%, because and position of the eyes are considered mathematically beautiful“.

Number one and the winner is the man of the moment: Batman, rather, Robert Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson.

With 92.15%, the protagonist of the most watched film so far this year is crowned the most handsome man according to the concept of golden ratiosince it has “perfect features for the canons of classic beauty”.

The small ‘defect’ that the plastic surgeon Julián Da Silva found were the lips because the British have them “thin and flat”.

How is it calculated?

Dr. De Silva measured the length and width of the face and then divided the results. The closer the result is to the phi number, the more perfect the face.

The width of the eyes must be equal to the distance between them, as well as the length of the ear must be equal to the length of the nose, indicates the specialist.

That discovery provided a new aesthetic rule that endures today. For many designers and artists this is a ‘key’ element in the creative and artistic process.

According to the ovacen.com site, many definitions have been assigned to the golden ratio as the number of gold, golden measure or divine proportion and in ancient Greece referred to the concept of beauty. It is represented by the Greek letter Phi = 1.618034 in honor of the Greek sculptor Phidias.