The incomplete empire of Arturo Valls, the untitled journalist who loses money as a producer

Related news

In some of the best tales of Raymond Carver, the characters spend their time running away from who knows very well what. does the same Nat, the young translator of Un amor, by Sara Mesa, embarked on a constant flight. None of this is strange to Arturo Valls (Valencia, 1975), the presenter loved by all but adored by the grandmothers of this country. Doesn’t look like a bad harvest 25 years of career: fame, money and some recognition in what he does.

But, just like the male leads in Paul Thomas Anderson –and this he, cinephile as he is, will know it well–, has invested energy and savings in fleeing from a priori desirable positions. Therefore, as if moved by an inner dissatisfaction, he left Now I fall! After a decade ruling the afternoons to jump into film productionan industry where eight out of ten movies lose money.

Valls thus wanted to “end the prejudices” that placed him as showman television, he told Efe. One Ondas Award and three Neox Fan Awards for best television presenter They will have something to do with the formation of these prejudices. However, he also explained in Vertele that it was “a program that gave me a lot of joy at work, especially at a level of tranquility, because in 2011 the 2008 crisis was still very present”. And, if success did not fall from the sky, it is also fair to clarify that what Valls calls “tranquility” is actually an accumulated capital that allows him to have a company with a total net worth of 3.8 million euros according to the latest available data (2020) in Informa.

Arturo Valls in a montage of JALEOS.



the intrepid reporter

Valleys was one more among the thousands of students who embarked on the dream of journalism in the 1990s, a decade in which the profession still enjoyed high recognition –in economic and prestige terms–. However, he soon abandoned her: what it took to get a position as a reporter in Valencia Te Vean extinct local channel owned by Sánchez Carrascosa at the time.

They say that once inside it is a matter of time before things improve, and that is exactly what happened with the young Valls. In 1998 he made the leap to national television at the hands of La Sexta y Whoever that fails. He was still young -barely 23 years old- and a reporter, but now he added what he has remained when youth faded and as a reporter he did not even have a notebook left: a sense of humor.

The desire to eat the world could with inexperience. Or so he thought, because he also took a setback of those that do not warn you in the race. As he confessed to Danny Matthew, shortly after arriving they wanted to send him back to Valencia: “They told me that it didn’t work, that I was a second rate reporter in a first division program. I remember it like the worst moment of my life, my legs shook”.

In the end, Valls lasted until 2002 thanks to the fact that Wyoming, always with a privileged eye to discern talent and mediocrity, stood up for him. As a reporter he left behind unforgettable moments, like the time he Hugh Grant called him a ‘fucking asshole’ with all deserved.





Fleeing from the figure of the impertinent reporter who earned the insults of the interviewees, this time it was Valls who decided to leave “the first division” of Whoever that fails. He signed for the Federation of Autonomous Radio and Television Organizations (FORTA), an association of 12 public radio and television entities from the autonomous communities to present programs such as X How much?, where he was challenge master, or license to watchwhere he did monologues.

From the conjunction of these two factors -presenter and comedian- the star Arturo Valls we know today was born. Through FORTA, Valls reached the main autonomous regions of Spain, from Telemadrid to Canal Nou. The return to national television, this time as a flashy signing, was a matter of time. And, most importantly, it started his business empire.

the intrepid producer

In 2003, Valls founded Pólvora Films SL, a company from which he has been mainly dedicated to film production activities. Initially, it was conceived as a place to invest part of his growing television earnings: “There are people who buy a car, or shoes or bags, as soon as they earn money, I bought a script,” he told Efe.

Gunpowder Films, with registered office in Valencia after moving it from Madrid in 2020 and of which he is the sole administrator and majority shareholder, It has a share capital of 1,503,012 euros and a net worth of 3,813,621 euros. according to data from Informa (2020). Although the health of the company is apparently good (stable evolution, medium-low risk of termination, excellent track record and liquidity, very little indebtedness -although not having debts is not necessarily a good thing-), the balance sheet has been negative for years: -140,143 euros in 2018, -118,857 euros in 2019, -185,325 euros in 2020… Therefore, the financial situation is normal thanks to the own capital contributed by Valls and his television earnings, since as a business it doesn’t seem to be working (their capacity to generate profits is nil).

Through the company, he has been executive producer of the ones in the tunnel (Pepon Montero, 2017), Time after (José Luis Cuerda, 2018), in which he gave his father a role -privileges of financing a film-, and the series two years and one day, which is co-produced with Atresmedia and does not yet have a release date. what of Time after It was also a collective project with friends like Andreu Buenafuenteall fans of Sunrise, which is no small thing (1989) and that they wanted to give Cuerda the chance to make one last film.

The ways to carry out a film project often have more to do with an odyssey than with a normal business. Thus, In 2015 Pólvora Films associated with Estela Films to raise the financing of the ones in the tunnel. This formula has been repeated in subsequent productions.

Furthermore, Valls -through his company- has been a joint administrator of Some part AIE and Coffee for very coffee growers AIEcreated in 2020. These economic interest groups “are companies that are created with a purpose and, when they meet that objective, they are dissolved,” the company explains to EL ESPAÑOL. tax consultant Laura Garciawho points out another key: “They are widely used to create movies and similar businesses.”

According to this explanation, it is consistent capital increase of one and a half million euros experienced by Pólvora Films in 2019 through the AIE Café para muy cafeteros, which appears as one of the producing companies of Camera Cafe, the movieValls’ latest big bet, directed by his friend Ernesto Sevilla, and with which he hopes to conquer the Spanish box office from March 25th.

In economic terms, his fiction films have not recovered the investment made at the box office. According to IMDB data, the ones in the tunnel had an estimated budget of €2,500,000 and had a collection in theaters (adding national and international) of $1,385,270. Something better happened to Time afterwith a budget of €2,000,000 and box office receipts $1,729,112.

However, it must be clarified that film products are amortized through a window system of which the exhibition in theaters, although it has traditionally been the most important, is only the first step. Then come the contracts for television passes, digital platforms, physical sales… so that it is difficult to know the real fate of the investment in a film until several years have passed.

the fearless actor

That the cinema is important for Valls has been demonstrated. Therefore, it is not difficult to guess what has been another of the paths that Valls has traveled to flee from that television presenter who is also him.

As an actor, Arturo Valls has 46 credits in the IMDB database. It started, paradoxes of life, with a small role in warrior’s heart (Daniel Monzón, 1999) where he played a journalist in concert, a profession from which he fled when he entered the cinema. Later he did almost everything, from putting himself in the shoes of Salvador Dali up to go out in Torrente 2: Mission in Marbella (Santiago Segura, 2001).

However, what changed his life as an actor was also television: Valls has appeared in series such as 7 lives, Aida, Jellies -his first leading role, alongside Fernando Tejero and Kira Miró-… but, above all, it was Jesús Quesada in 32 chapters of Camera Cafe, its great popular success.

But Valls, multifaceted as they come, hides yet another skill within the film industry: he is a dubbing actor. With a characteristic style, similar to that of other comedians-dubbers like Florentino Fernández or José Motahas lent his voice to American stars such as Hugh Jackman, Andy Samberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Miller… and even cartoons like Grosso ‘El Crack’ (Table football) and Seagull (sponge Bob).

And now that?

Currently, Valls enjoys a comfortable situation free from the dictatorship of the audiences. But knowing him, this could mean that at any moment he slams another swerve into his career.

As a presenter, he continues to lead Mask Singer and I sliptwo of the main assets of Antena 3. His career as an actor continues to consolidate and, thanks to his roles in successful comedies such as losing north or Villaviciosa next door joins his next participation in no newsthe new series of HBOMax.

On Instagram, where he is very active, it is common to see him in the company of friends like Wyoming, David Trueba, Lorena Castell or Carlos Areces; riding a bike, singing karaoke or traveling; or doing activities with his children Martín and Mónica. Judging by that – and although the experience and the very nature of social networks invite you not to do it – his personal life is also at a point of balance.

Finally, his facet as an entrepreneur is the one that falters the most. The Goya obtained in the last ceremony of the Spanish cinema awards as producer of the short film Wolf Totema chilling story about machismo written and directed by Veronica Echegui, it will certainly bring prestige as a consolation to those poor Pólvora Films profit and loss results. And it is that, if it were not for the cushion of capital that is behind the company for the income generated by other channels, his history as a producer would have suffered the same fate as the contestants whom he launched so many times for the precipice of Now I fall!.

Follow the topics that interest you