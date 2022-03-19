The best Clint Eastwood movies you can find on HBO Max

There are few idols that still remain today. At 91 years old, Clint Eastwood is still directing moviesgood proof of this is the last cry male, released last 2021. Apart from being a director who has shown an innate ability and has a classic cut in his vision of cinema. we review the best Clint Eastwood movies that can be found on HBO Max:

‘No Forgiveness’

Now it seems easy to reconstruct the western with titles like the power of the dog by Jane Champion. But the reality is that in 1992, the genre was completely dead. However, Eastwood signed one of the most special feature films, which vindicated that style of making movies of yesteryear, that twilight western that had passed on to a better life. He won 4 Oscar Awards.

‘undefeated’

Among the plethora of Clint Eastwood movies, Undefeated is the only sports drama. Biographical film that tells how Nelson Mandela inspired the South African team to compete with everything in the Rugby World Cup that was held in the country in 1995.

‘The bridges of Madison’

Who said there were only westerns and action in Clint Eastwood’s movies? The actor directed and played this romantic drama alongside Meryl Streep who was nominated for the 1995 Oscars. Francesca Johnson (Streep) is a housewife who lives on a farm with her family. However, the arrival of the photographer played by Eastwood will unleash the passion of an impossible love between them.

‘Beyond life’

One of the most underrated stories of the Lone Ranger. Beyond life It’s a cross story movie., supernatural events and an impeccable Matt Damon. The feature film narrates in parallel the lives of three characters who, in one way or another, are fighting against loss.

‘Flags of our fathers’

Like Spielberg, Eastwood has always handled himself wonderfully across multiple genres. One of them is war cinema, a mastery demonstrated through proposals such as Letters from Iwo Jima and Flags of our fathers. If the first (shot entirely in Japanese) told the Japanese view of the conflict, the second did the same from the US side. At the war level, The Battle of Iwo Jima was the bloodiest in the Pacific.