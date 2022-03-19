Tequila reaches its day in maximum production and export

March 19, 2022 | 5:00 a.m.

At National Tequila Daythe distillate raises its ‘horse’ with reasons to celebrate, as it is shaping up to another record year in production and exports.

Tequila production reached a maximum of 527 million liters in 2021, a figure that represented an annual rise of 40.9%, the most significant since 1995, the year in which the records of the tequila began. Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT).

So far, the figures suggest that the trend could continue this year, since during the first two months of 2022 the 92.3 million liters produced exceed by 25% what was registered during the same period of 2021.

Exports also exceeded 300 million liters for the first time last year and closed at 339.4 million, which meant a jump of 81.8% compared to what was shipped in 2020.

During the first two months of the year, tequila shipments abroad also show that the upward trend continues, since the 59.1 million liters exported mean an annual increase of 41.4%.

According to Statista data, the global market for tequila reached a value of 8.2 billion dollars in 2020, the year in which the confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic boosted the consumption of various alcoholic beverages, and is projected to reach 18.5 billion dollars in 2028.

Celebrities want their own tequila

The juicy market has already caught the attention of various celebrities, from Michael Jordan to Dwayne Johnson or George Clooney, who have launched their own brands and they have even sold them to the big firms.

By brand, the global sales of Patternwith 3.1 million boxes (of 9 liters), Willowwith 1.5 million and The Jimadorwith 1.3 million, adds Statista.

United States, main destination

The United States is, by far, the main destination for tequila exports, accounting for 85.3% of shipments.

Next comes Germany, with 1.9% of distillate shipments; Spain; with 1.4%, Canada, with 0.9% and France, also with 0.9%.