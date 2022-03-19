Selena Gomez prepares the television adaptation of the teen classic ’16 candles’ | Film and Television

Selena Gomez She has been enjoying her role as an actress and producer for a long time. After launching herself into the world of production, she worked as an executive producer with for thirteen reasons for Netflixbe nominated for a Golden Globe for his participation in Only killers in the buildingand having announced the production of her first series in Spanish, now the singer takes the next step in the development of a new project.

It’s about the TV adaptation of the teen movie classic 16 candles, the film directed by the filmmaker John Hughwhich has been responsible for other contemporary classics such as The club of five or the saga of Home alone.

The original film followed the life of Samantha Baker in the days before her sixteenth birthday.an event of great importance to her that her family did not seem to pay attention to because her older sister’s wedding monopolized all eyes.

What we know about adaptation

However, the television adaptation will feature quite a few changes from the original script. In the series we will be able to witness the life of four adolescents of Latin descent who go unnoticed at school while prepare for the celebration of their “quinceañera” and, therefore, of the step that involves leaving childhood behind to experience adult life.

It is for this reason that the title of this reboot has one less candle in its title, 15 candleswhich will have half-hour episodes, will continue to develop in a comedy tone and can be seen on Peacok, unknown at the moment on which platform it will be available in Spain.

The project has the script of tanya saracho and Gabriela Revilla (whiplash), in addition to the aforementioned collaboration with Selena Gomez through her company July Moon Productionswho joins Christine Dávila of Ojalá Productions.

At the moment no further details are known about this project, which is in the pre-production phase. What we do know is that Selena Gomez is already preparing the second season of Only killers in the buildingwhere he will once again be both behind and in front of the cameras, being able to enjoy his episodes through Amazon Prime Video.