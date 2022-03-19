Scott Charmoli: The dentist who broke his patients’ teeth to make more money | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.-A Wisconsin dentist was convicted of health care fraud and other charges after intentionally damaged the teeth of his patients to increase profits, raising millions with his scheme.

Scott Charmoli61, was convicted Thursday, March 10, of five counts of health care fraud and two counts for making false claims about the treatment of their clients.

According to information from the Washington Post, prosecutors say Charmoli purposely drilled or broke his clients’ teeth, charging them for additional treatment services to repair the damage he had just caused.

As a result, Charmoli’s earnings skyrocketed, and the dentist went from earning $1.4 million and placing 434 crowns in 2014 to 2.5 million dollars in 2015 and install more than a thousand crowns.

Medical Malpractice Lawsuits

One client, Todd Tedeschi, testified that Charmoli pressured him to get two crowns on one dateeven though Tedeschi believed his teeth were fine.

It seemed excessive, but it didn’t taste any better. He was the pro, I just trusted him,” Tedeschi said.

Nearly 100 of Charmoli’s former patients have sued him for medical malpractice, and those cases will begin once Charmoli’s federal criminal proceedings end.

Charmoli’s license suspended

Charmoli’s schematics were finally discovered when he sold his dental office in 2019. While going through his files, the new owners noted the high rate of crown procedures that Charmoli had performed and reported it to the authorities.

“The health and safety of patients is my greatest concern as a physician. As medical professionals, we take an oath to ‘do no harm’ to our patientsso I felt an ethical obligation to report activity that I felt was suspicious,” Jackson Family Dentistry owner Pako Major wrote.

Wisconsin state authorities they suspended Charmoli’s license in February 2021pending disciplinary action.