RESULTS: Melate 3562, Revancha and Revanchita TODAY March 18, 2022; WINNERS

Did you participate in any of the draws? Melate, Revenge and Revanchita this friday March 18th? The Melate draw 3562 offers a cumulative bag of 373.2 million pesos.

Did you dare to try your luck and want to know if your numbers got any prize? On Binary Herald we share them Melate 3562 raffle winning numbers.

Melate 3562, Revancha and Revanchita winning numbers for March 18, 2022

These are the winning numbers of the draw 3562 of Melate, Revancha and Revanchita:

Melate: 02 17 20 26 46 50 additional 51

Rematch: 14 18 21 31 40 50

Payback: 09 33 37 38 48 56

Keep in mind that melate is a game organized by Forecasts, whose draws are held on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday of each week, after sales close, at 9:00 p.m. In this way at the end of the day the draw is made.

Also, the urn melate randomly select seven spheres with the Winning numbers: The first six numbers selected are called “natural numbers”, while the seventh is the “additional number”.

Remember, to win, the numbers on the steering wheel melate of each participant must match a minimum of two natural numbers. If more numbers match for each wheel, the higher the prize you will receive.

