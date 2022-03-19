Reese Witherspoon may have come a long way in Hollywood but before that she had to overcome a bump in the road

Reese witherspoon She is one of the most charismatic actresses in Hollywood, capable of transforming herself into happiness personified thanks to her cinematographic alter ego Elle Woods. Today she is one of the most prolific producers in Hollywood, continues to amass fans with more than 27 million followers on Instagram, has founded a popular online book club, is an author, and publicly supports new writers. That is to say, his is a non-stop.

She has won the Oscar, she is an activist and among so many facets, she is the mother of three children. At 45, Reese appears to be having the time of her life. However, she was not always like this. She herself shared that a few years ago she suffered from low self-esteem and was stuck in an abusive relationship. But everything changed the day she decided to leave her.

Reese suffered the consequences of verbal and psychological abuse during one of her first relationships when she was younger. And so she confessed during an interview with her friend Oprah Winfrey in 2018, with whom she worked on the children’s film A fold in time (A travel in the time in Latin America). The presenter asked him what was the most difficult decision he had to make in his life to fulfill his destiny. And Reese surprised her by replying, “Leave an abusive relationship.

The actress we know today for her eternal smile confessed that she made the decision when her partner at the time crossed the line and decided that she could not go on. “My brain changed and I knew it would be difficult but I couldn’t continue. It was very deep and I was very, very young.”

Reese said that experience, but especially the decision to leave the relationship, changed her forever. “I wouldn’t be the person I am now. Before it was different. The fact that she stood up for myself changed me on a cellular level.”

The actress and producer does not reveal the name of the ex-partner who psychologically abused her, but emphasizes the loss of self-esteem she suffered during that time. “Leaving these situations is not easy, you are full of doubts, especially when someone damages your self-esteem. People who knew me then know that I had no self-esteem. Now I am different and this experience is one of the reasons why today I can stand up and say that I am ambitious, because once someone tried to take it away from me.

From the moment she gave her testimony, network users began to speculate about the identity of the man who psychologically abused her. Reese didn’t want to reveal it, letting the overcoming message speak for itself; but that did not stop her fans from wondering if she was referring to her first media relationship: the one she had with her ex-husband and partner cruel intentions (sexual games1999), Ryan Philippe.

Some of the conjectures were based on the fact that the actor was accused of gender violence some time ago by his ex-partner, the model Elsie Hewitt. She accused him of throwing her down the stairs and brutally lifting her up. He defended himself by saying that she refused to leave her house and tried to get her up “like a baby with one arm under his back and one under his legs” but fell because she was shaking (via News). The battle concluded, according to media such as Jezebelresolving it between the parties outside the courts.

However, beyond the speculation of the networks, the truth is that the dates do not add up since the only thing that Reese said about it was that “I was very, very young” when he suffered verbal abuse in the relationship he ended up leaving. And she and Philippe parted ways as adults.

The actress and Ryan met on her 21st birthday in 1997, when too many drinks made her lose herself in the actor’s blue eyes exclaiming “I think you’re my birthday present!” This is how she remembered it to the magazine Jane in the 90’s. “He thought it was flattering, but now that I think about it, it was embarrassing!” sentenced. A year later they were engaged, having a dream wedding on a plantation in Charleston, South Carolina, on June 5, 1999, just as Reese was three months pregnant from giving birth to her first child. .

At that time they were the lovebirds of Hollywood. While Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were the young couple of the moment in the world of music, Reese and Ryan were in the movies. They were the new Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder of the time. And they did not separate until nine years later, in October 2006 after forming a family with two children.

It is very likely that Witherspoon was referring to a previous relationship, especially if we take into account that she herself spoke about her relationship with Ryan in the English program Lorraine in 2017, stating that she does not regret her past with Phillippe, but that they were too young to take the steps they did and she hopes that her daughter Ava will wait a little longer than her. “I got married when I was 23 and had two kids at 27… Sometimes it’s good to know yourself first, but I would never change a thing.” said.

Phillippe even expanded on the cordial relationship they now have in an interview with Huffington Post. while rolling Wild, Reese visited Ryan and her children in New York and together they walked through Central Park as a family reminiscing about how they fell in love while filming cruel intentions in that same place. “There we were with Ava and Deacon talking and laughing about the fact that we were there shooting a movie before they were on our minds.

“Things are going well, she is happy and remarried, and our children are amazing. I’m proud of how we handled the situation.” he said in 2014.

After that first marriage and divorce, Reese fell into a professional pit from which it took many years to get out. She, although she had achieved the affection of the public as Elle Woods and won the Oscar for on the tightrope (known in Latin America as Johnny & June – Passion and Madness), the divorce affected her emotionally, affecting her professional decisions and her career. In December 2014, she admitted that after reaching a separation agreement, “spent several years looking for ways to feel better”. “You can’t really be creative when you feel like your brain is scrambled like eggs.” he said to Charlie Rose. He assured that he was not doing things that he was passionate about “and it was evident that the audience was not responding”, he added. So it was. Between 2007 and 2012, she made several thrillers, romantic and family comedies that were met with negative reviews and low box office receipts.

But everything changed again thanks to love. After several relationships, Reese again gave marriage another chance by marrying an agent named Jim Toth. They held the ceremony in 2011, receiving her third child a year later. A time that coincides with the brand new resurgence of his career.

After a brief relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, the actress took time away from romance until she met the love of her life at a party. With an anecdote similar to the spontaneity of her encounter with Phillippe, Reese revealed to the magazine she that she was trying to get away from a man who was trying to flirt with her, when Jim suddenly appeared. Curiously, he was a friend of that same man, apologizing for his attitude on her behalf and explaining that he had recently separated and that was why he acted so erratically. And so they began to talk. Reese described that moment as “magical” and soon after they were married.

That same year he marked his own “McConaissance” -the term used to define the resurgence of Matthew McConaughey- accompanying this same actor in the acclaimed independent film, mute The applause rained down on him again and from then on everything changed. Film after film, project after project, he found his way even expanding beyond what he could have ever imagined.

Undoubtedly, his love experiences have marked his life and his career as it happens to all mortals. But that first experience where she discovered psychological abuse changed her forever, rediscovering her self-esteem, ambition and worth once she decided to take the step of leaving her behind.. It was even the experience that also affected her decision to produce and star in HBO’s smash hit, Big Little Lies, adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s novel. She said that during preliminary meetings, all the women on the team confessed to their abusive relationships, discovering that “There wasn’t one that hadn’t been affected by abuse and that’s why we decided to do the series.”

Reese, who as a child wanted to be the first female president of the United States, is right. Whatever our problems, change always begins with oneself. She took the step and changed her life several times and already in 2017 she advised women to dare to change. She now flies with her own wings fulfilling various roles in her personal and professional life.

But, above all, with his 45 years of life, he has essential advice for the women of the world: “Run away from men who can’t stand your ambitions. Run away. There are so many others out there who think a woman with ambitions is wonderful and sexy!”

