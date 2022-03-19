Prince recorded an album for Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ movie because he was in debt and needed the money

The legendary musician Prince was known for his hit songs and unique personality. But in addition to songs like “1999,” “Purple Rain,” and “When Doves Cry” from his own albums, Prince became famous in the late 1980s for another project tied to Tim Burton’s 1989 movie. bat Man starring Jack Nicholson and Michael Keaton.

Prince wrote the music for Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’

In the moment of bat Manrelease of , movie-inspired albums, such as 2018 Black Panther album — weren’t that common. But Prince took on the challenge of creating one for him. bat Man movie and released the bat Man album in June 1989, coinciding with the film’s summer box office success.

the bat Man The album remained at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for six consecutive weeks. The album’s lead single, “Batdance,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, earning Prince his first No. 1 song since 1986’s “Kiss.” The album is certified double platinum with over 2 million copies. sold in the United States.

When Prince recorded the bat Man album, he was a household name with an iconic career behind him. But the image of him needed some revitalization, and the bat Man album presented the perfect opportunity for him.

Prince needed the money

the bat Man The album was a lucrative move for Prince at the time, and he definitely needed the money. In a 2019 interview with Variety, Prince’s former manager Albert Magnoli claimed that Prince had spent too much money producing new songs. Magnoli took charge of the singer’s finances and pulled the strings to make the bat Man album happens.

“Prince was at a crossroads,” Magnoli recalled. “The bat Man The album gave us the opportunity to do art and commerce and allowed the artist Prince to move forward. This was a perfect opportunity and a perfect vehicle in which he was able to express himself creatively.”

“I immediately did some sort of forensic financial search on what was really going on, and it was more horrific than anyone thought,” Magnoli continued. “Then [the plan] it was about trying to build revenue into the operation without stretching it too far to the point where no one would be interested in getting involved in anything he wanted to do.”

Because Prince had released his record lovesexy the year before, he couldn’t get more money to record a new album for a few years. However, making a movie soundtrack was under the supervision of the film studio and not their own record label.

Prince was inspired by the movie ‘Batman’ for the album ‘Batman’

Prince did not set out to create a soundtrack album with songs that would play throughout the film. The film’s director, Tim Burton, has already hired legendary composer Danny Elfman to do the score. Instead, Magnoli insisted that Prince record an entirely new album in the spirit of the bat Man film.

“When I met with [Batman director] Tim [Burton] I said, ‘OK, filmmaker to filmmaker, you don’t want 12 songs in this movie. You’ve got Danny Elfman doing a movie soundtrack,'” Magnoli recounted in a 2022 interview with The Ringer. “And Tim said, ‘Yeah, that’s true. Where do we put all those songs? I said, ‘Let’s get on the phone and talk to Danny.’ We had a conference call with Danny and Danny confirmed a movie soundtrack which was great. How do you weave the songs into that? It would be crazy. Almost impossible.”

Magnoli’s idea, then, was for Prince to create his own sound universe along the same lines as the bat Man film. “I suggested, ‘What if the bat Man Prince’s album is inspired by the movie? That way, Danny does his thing for the movie. Prince watches the movie and is inspired to write songs. Everybody gets what they want.’”

