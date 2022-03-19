“Night sky”: all about the new Amazon Prime Video series with JK Simmons | Cinema and series

J K Simmons He is one of the few actors who are part of the two biggest movie universes: DC and Marvel, which shows the versatility of the actor. After being part of “Being the Ricardos” for Amazon Prime Videoreturns to the platform with a new production.

“night sky” is the tape that confirms the return of the interpreter to the catalog and which will allow him to show off alongside a luxury cast like Sissy Spacek and Chai Hansen.

JK Simmons is J. Jonah Jameson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and James Gordon in the DC Extended Universe. Photo: Composition/Marvel/DC

It must be remembered that, in 2021, JK Simons was part of “Being the Ricardos”, a film for which Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem compete in the Oscars for best actress and best actor respectively.

This time, in “night sky” will star as Franklin York and will have Oscar winner Sissy Spacek as her fictional partner, who will play Irene.

What is “Night Sky” about?

A married couple find a secret camera hidden in their backyard that inexplicably leads them to a strange, deserted planet. For years, Irene and Franklin managed to keep their most precious secret. However, an enigmatic young man (Chai Hansen) enters their lives and quickly changes his quiet existence. At the same time, they discover that this chamber was much more than they had imagined.

First promotional image of “Night sky”. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

When does “Night sky” premiere?

The series, which will have eight episodes, is scheduled to its premiere for Friday May 20 . The title is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, so it will arrive exclusively on the platform of Amazon Prime Video.