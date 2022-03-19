Nicolas Cage is running to be a villain in a sequel to ‘The Batman’

batman, directed by Matt Reeves, continues to be all the rage not only among superhero fans, but also in the world of entertainment. Among the personalities who have spoken about this tape is Nicolas Cagewho mentioned that would like to become one of the villains of Batman (in case there is a sequel) and face off with Robert Pattinson.

During an interview with IGNthe actor of Honeymoon in Vegas (1992) acknowledged that he would like to play one of the lesser-known villains of The Dark Knight: Egg heada character who appears only in the Show Batman TV show, broadcast in the 1960s.

“I’ve been thinking about this, because we have this new Batman, Robert Pattinson, which I haven’t seen yet, but I think it would be great to bring the villain that Vincent Price played in the Show 1960s Egghead”, mentioned the actor.

Cage is so excited to get into the Pattinson’s Batman Universe who even wants Warner Bros., company in charge of the production and distribution of the film, know of its intentions. “I think I could make it absolutely terrifying. And I have a concept for Egghead. So let Warner Bros. know I’m up for that role”.

Who is Egghead?

As mentioned above, Egghead is a villain who appeared in the Batman TV series 60 years ago, though he also made appearances in a few comics, which officially made him a Batman villain.

The character has a bald, pale head, and his costume is white and yellow. He considers himself to be the world’s smartest criminal, and includes egg-related puns in his speech (‘egg-zactly’, ‘egg-cellent’, etc.). Additionally, he uses a wide variety of egg-shaped weapons, such as laughing gas eggs and tear gas eggs (laid by chickens on a diet of onions).

As you can see, Egghead had a ‘slight’ obsession with eggs, so he decided to include them in his daily life.

Nicolas Cage in superhero movies

The actor is no stranger to this genre of film, as he previously participated in Ghost Rider (2007) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). What’s more, had a rapprochement with DC because I was going to be part of the cast of superman livesdirected by Tim Burton, although the project was later cancelled.