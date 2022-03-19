Natalie Portman once shared that she kept her Oscar because she was a ‘fake idol’

Natalie Portman doesn’t appreciate her Oscar like other actors would. the Star Wars alum once shared that it had been a while since he saw his. But he was in no hurry to find it, as he considered the golden statue to be a ‘false idol’.

Natalie Portman was surprised with how ‘Black Swan’ turned out

Natalie Portmann | Robyn Beck/Getty Images

As some may know, the 2010 Darren Aronofsky film Black Swan Portman won the Oscar for best actress the following year. It was a film that covered topics that Portman was very passionate about.

“I always wanted to make a movie related to dance. I had danced when I was younger up to 12 years old, and I guess I always idealized it, as most young girls do,” Portman said in an interview with The Mirror. “So when the director, Darren Aronofsky, had this incredible idea not only related to the world of dance, but also this really complicated character, or two characters, it was an incredible opportunity and completely exciting.”

At the same time, however, The professional The actor did not expect the film to turn out the way it did.

“When I saw the final cut I was completely blown away by what the movie was like. I thought we were shooting something almost documentary-style, and then I saw it and it was an over-the-top thriller,” Portman told Vanity Fair. “It was an incredible wake-up call that film is a director’s medium and as an actor you have no idea what’s going on and you’re being guided and shaped.”

Natalie Portman kept her Oscar because she thought she was a ‘false idol’

Although Portman was initially grateful to win the Oscar, she once admitted that she did not keep the golden statue. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the Thor The star shared what he did with his Oscar years after winning it.

“I don’t know where it is,” he said. I think she’s in the safe or something. I do not know. I haven’t seen him in a long time.

It was a conversation with Aronofsky that also helped shape his perspective on the Oscar award.

“I mean, Darren actually said something to me when we were in all of that that resonated so deeply,” she continued. “He was reading the story of Abraham to my son and talking about not worshiping false idols. And this is literally like men of gold. This is literally worshiping idols of gold, if he worships them. That is why it is not displayed on the wall. It is a false idol.”

Natalie Portman considered ‘Black Swan’ a risk

In a 2015 commencement address at Harvard University, Portman shared her initial thoughts on starring. Black Swan. The film would later bring her much recognition and notoriety, but the Harvard graduate recognized the challenge it presented.

“It didn’t feel like courage or daring that appealed to me. I was so oblivious to my own limits that I did things that I was woefully unprepared for. And so the same inexperience that in college had made me feel insecure and made me want to follow other people’s rules now made me take risks that I didn’t even know were risks,” she said.

But Portman was later rewarded for taking the risk. Not only on a professional level but on a personal level, since Black Swan marked the beginning of his family.

“If I had known my own limitations, I would never have taken the risk. And the risk led me to one of my greatest artistic and personal experiences, in which I not only felt completely free, I met my husband during the shoot, ”she added.

