Naruto returns to the Fortnite store

Naruto Uzumaki is one of the most recognized anime characters in the world., since it is one of the most watched anime internationally. That is why the collaboration between Fortnite and this character was highly acclaimed by fans.

It was exactly four months ago when Epic Games introduced the ninja skin in the game and since then it has not reappeared in it. Until yesterday. Naruto’s outfit arrived last night unexpectedly at the Fortnite store without prior notice.





It was a pleasant surprise for fans of the series, because not only has Naruto returned, but also Sakura and Kakashi skin among others is also available. Accessing the “offers” section in the Fortnite store you will be able to see all the content that is back together with the ninja.

Among them we see skins, objects and even lots, such as the naruto lot which apart from the skin also includes the Kakashi skin, Parchment backpack accessory and the Pakku backpack accessory.





So if you want to get the Naruto skin you can still remember that these cosmetics are available in the Fortnite store for a limited time, so you will have to buy it before it is removed from the store again.