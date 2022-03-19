MyFirstProtest: Girls create the ‘ideal’ world in Minecraft where they want to grow up 👾💜

The virtual world of #MiPrimeraProtesta in Minecraft was built by Mexican girls to commemorate 8M with the help of the Constellation Collective.

What would have happened, if in your childhood, you had had the freedom to build the world you wanted to grow up in? We may not be able to fully imagine it, but yes: it would have been YOUR world, with all the details and colors you could imagine. In the present, what would happen if we asked the same question to girls in Mexico? Well, that freedom to build that world in digital virtuality was given to him by Colectivo Constelación just a few days ago within the framework of 8M through a call they made on social networks. This is #MyFirstProtest of Constellation Collective in Minecraft!

Feminism must also reach and from the girls of Mexico, and not only to commemorate 8M annually, but always. 8M is not just a day, nor a month, it is every day.

the summons #MyFirstProtest of the Constellation Collective was published under the following slogan: “Help us create the world you want to grow in, help us make it exist within the Internet.”

And boy did they build something out of this world! A world with 55 illustrations by artists and allies, thanks to the collaboration of girl gamers and streamers!

💜 Work under construction: #MyFirstProtest 💜

But where do you start a project of this magnitude? Well, with an idea! And a lot of enthusiasm on the part of the 10 people who make up the Colectivo Constellation team and the girls who participated in the development of this virtual world.

Kim, Sam and Ximena told us what they, along with Arah, Marcela and Alex, members of the Constellation Collective, remember about the development process, which lasted 2 weeks with 4 hours of daily work.

The idea came to us two weeks before 8M! Everything arose from the little message “we have this idea” so we started talking and dividing tasks from the recruitment of the girls who would be part of the project, convening the illustrators, coordinating the visual part, the art, coordinating the feasibility in terms of the servers, images and restrictions. We were very interested in making #MiPrimeraProtesta a safe place. Naty was one of the girls who helped us get organized from the beginning. What we love about Colectivo Constellation is that there is always teamwork.

the summons #MyFirstProtest It was divided into 2 stages: in the first, women and girls were invited to play Minecraft so that they could be part of the construction of this world.

“They glued brick by brick, they decided where the photos would be on the wall, they placed little flowers, they set up recreational areas, they put up posters. It is about creating everything we see on camera within the server”, say Kim, Sam and Ximena in an interview.

The second stage invited women illustrators and the general public who wanted to join the project to send an illustration or a drawing that included the answer to the question: “What do you want to say to the girls?”

Each message and drawing was captured on the wall of our world. From the beginning this was a call to unite regardless of age, to the same fight, to the same protest, what do I want to say to the world, playing, without leaving home, from my computer?

From virtual to real: building the world girls want to grow up in

Minecraft is a virtual open world construction video game that was released worldwide in 2011. In this game you can explore and build endless worlds with all kinds of things. Here you can build from the simplest house to the tallest skyscraper, but there are those who use their creativity to create worlds to their liking and end up building similar creations! In Minecraft your creativity is the limit!

Although, when referring to the “world in which they want to grow up” we are not talking about an “ideal” world, because that refers to something utopian. Rather, the objective of the Constellation Collective was to help build the world in which they want to grow up, respecting their imaginary to form a reality in Minecraft that eventually materializes and is built in community. A world that exists, that works, that is free and becomes the world that girls want. A world where they could participate in their first feminist protest!

The idea was to give Mexican girls the digital tools to build the virtual world they would like to grow up in.

We ask ourselves: How can we transfer what is happening in the physical world to the virtual world? Just as there is activism or when a march is called and the walls wake up painted, there is no way to ignore what is happening around the women’s movement in the physical world. All of that needed to be in the virtual world because the virtual world is a life too.

They say that they decided to use Minecraft because it is a very friendly and democratic platform, since it is a game that can be downloaded to any electronic device.

Girls are taking over this space. While they play in MyFirstProtest, they can also build whatever they can imagine, from a school for presidents, or even a world where they can dress as they want, a world where they play without fear. The generations that follow are the ones with the voice of change.

Since the pandemic, the use of digital and virtual tools for education has grown among children; Digitization has transformed the world and relationships between people. During the pandemic, it was common to hear about the concern for children due to the increase in the time they spent in front of the screen of a digital device. For many people, the internet and digitization quickly became the only way to play, learn and socialize.

It is not about denying the use of digital tools in childhood, but about moving towards their adequate, didactic, equitable and transforming use with a gender perspective and that the time we spend, and especially that they spend online, is useful , entertaining and that allows them to question the current world and imagine the world they want.

For this reason, the Constellation Collective initiative allows girls to use technology and digitization to their advantage, because as they say:

We are well aware that big movements have an effect on the next generations. We want to help eradicate patterns that threaten women’s freedom. That is why it is necessary that girls begin to express themselves and demand their rights now. They will be the ones who guide us in the future.

In addition, this initiative invites girls to practice sorority from an early age.

It is a value that we want to instill in the girls because we want them to learn to work as a team, to know that among girls we can be allies, we are not competition. Among sisters we build a world together if we organize ourselves.

Uniting hearts and people in the same constellation

With the motto “A constellation is the group of people that surrounds each one of us” and the open question: “What happens if each person achieves a change in the members of their own constellation from education, and thus be the What help does a woman or someone in a vulnerable situation need?”, is the question that Colectivo Constelación poses to fulfill its mission of generating tools for education and prevention of any type of violence towards women and people who have been violated.

Also, did we already tell you that the Constellation Collective is transinclusive? We cried with emotion. And not only that, they have also worked with groups that have been violated such as the LGBTIQA+ community, the elderly, people with functional diversities (people with disabilities), children from the trans childhood community, and anyone who has been discriminated against. or violated.

Colectivo Constellation was born at the end of 2019 out of the need to create a new panorama in Mexico in which women and vulnerable groups can live a life in which they enjoy equality, security and freedom. During this pandemic they faced another pandemic, one that cannot remain in the shadows: violence within the home. They decided to combat it with the creation of the project “Lights of Help”.

The future is now and it is feminist! 💜

“We want more and more girls and gamer girls to be part of #MiPrimeraProtesta!” say Kim, Sam and Ximena. They detail that in this first phase of the project there were 4 girls who participated: three girls of 11 and 12 years old, and one of 8 years old, who helped to inaugurate this world so that more girls can join in the future.

The idea of ​​this world is that it continues to be built, we would love for more girls to join every day, more builders who create spaces where the spirit of claiming even more spaces is encouraged. Tell girls that they can be whatever they want to be. It is not that we as adult women build the world but that girls with their creativity and their desires make this world gain more and more strength. May everything that is built help everyone.

If you want to know more about this project, follow Colectivo Constelación on their social networks and use the hashtag #MiPrimeraProtesta to find everything they came up with to commemorate this 8M.

The server is open to welcome more builders and publishers. Visit the world of #MyFirstProtest here. You only need to enter with the Server name: MIProtesta, at the following address:

Use the hashtag #MyFirstProtest on Instagram to learn more. Remember that as a community we can contribute to building the world they need. Learn more about Constellation Collective on its official website here.

The participation of each member of the team was fundamental for the realization of this project:

Project leaders from the collective –all by profession: Creative Advertising–: Arah Kim, Samantha Lara, Ximena Baltazar, Marcela Ángeles and Alex María Uriarte, also Creative Advertising. They also appreciate the enormous participation of the leading girls of #MiPrimeraProtesta: Natalia Díaz, Ximena Díaz; as well as the creativity of gamer ally Saul Cruz “Taco_master”.