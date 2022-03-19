Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher managed to raise more than $30 million for Ukrainian refugees

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher managed to raise the $30 million intended for Ukrainians trying to leave their country in the middle of the war.

On Thursday, the couple announced online that their GoFundMe campaign “Stand With Ukraine” It had been a complete success, surpassing the goal of 30 million dollars.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support. Two weeks ago, we asked you to join us, and over 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could. Now, with your help, we have reached our goal of $30 million,” the couple said in a video on Instagram.

The actors made it clear that this fundraiser was just the beginning of the work they will continue to do for Ukrainian refugees.

“While this is far from a solution to the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for many as they move into their uncertain future. Our work is not finished. We will do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came as part of this campaign has the maximum impact among those in need.”

By how much did Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher beat the finish line?

As of Friday night, the campaign had raised $34.6 million from more than 68,000 donations, according to the initiative’s GoFundMe profile.

Kunis explained that the money was being used to send “relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova.”

It should be remembered that the 38-year-old actress was born in Ukraine but has lived in the United States since 1991.