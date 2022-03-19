Michael Bay told why “Ambulance” is a special work: “I don’t want to make movies for work”

Michael Bay is the director of great and iconic Hollywood movies of the 90s and 2000s. Now he premiered “Ambulance”, his chase movie, and Infobae was able to talk with him.

“I’m making the movies I want to make because, otherwise, why make them?” Michael Bay from his home in Miami, in a video call with Infobae. Director of Hollywood’s greatest hits, which marked a very specific era in the American film industry such as the 1990s and early 2000s, this week he deposited his new film in theaters, Ambulance, with a style very similar to that of that stage. “Making a movie is hard, so you don’t want to do it like a job,” she clarified emphatically.

“Blood Sweat and glory (Pain & Gain) was a lot of fun to do. I shot it with a very low budget right here, in Miami, everywhere”, recalled the director about the film starring Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson and Anthony Mackie. He used it as a counterpoint after recounting his experience in making Ambulance: “I was developing a small crime movie where everything goes wrong, but it got bigger than what was in the script. It happened that way because Los Angeles was so on lockdown, with no escape, as we shot at the highest point of COVID-19 in the world at the time. We had to double the efforts.”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal star in Michael Bay’s “Ambulance.” (Universal Pictures)

Made by Jake Gyllenhaal (prisoners, Zodiac), Yahya Abdul-Matten II (Watchman, Matrix 4) and Eiza Gonzalez (Babydriver, I Care A Lot), the new film by the director of the saga transformers brought together three actors in their professional prime for an action movie with high aspirations to entertain and bring an adrenaline-pumping experience to theaters. Each and every one of them grew up with the director’s titles. Gyllenhaal and yahya recalled their favorites in conversation with Infobae: The rock and bad boys respectively, and that speaks of the validity and importance that this filmmaker had in the entertainment industry of the nineties.

“I always wanted to work with him and I have a very good relationship. It was a lot of fun, a very fair game,” he recalled. Bay the experience of working with Gyllenhaal, which was marked by intensity. From the adrenaline in the story, the constant persecution and the waste of energy that it meant, especially for Gyllenhaal, The producer also left some ideas of how the process was with the actor: “There are ideas that he keeps and tells me. I like the actors to experiment, so I give them a lot of freedom. But it’s also because I can film fast and I don’t let them sit down.”

“I was developing a small crime movie where everything goes wrong, but it got bigger than it was in the script,” Michael Bay said of “Ambulance.” (Universal Pictures)

The premise of Ambulance It’s very simple: two brothers get together to steal a good amount of money from a bank. One of them out of necessity, the other almost out of sport. But everything gets complicated when a policeman interrupts the robbery and the brothers must flee. The way they find to escape is in an ambulance, in which the character of Eiza Gonzalez.

“I wanted people to feel like they were into crime and that ‘What would you do?’ was the constant question for the viewer. And from different perspectives: the bad guys on the one hand, the person who made the wrong decision, and a woman who is trying to save someone’s life and got caught in the middle. All different visions in the middle of it,” Bay said of how she wanted to shock audiences with her new work.

Jake Gyllenhaal is Danny, one of the Sharp brothers at the center of the “Ambulance” plot. (Universal Pictures)

It is possible to criticize his lack of depth in some productions, his video clip style and even the way he gave transformers a very nineties imprint, which generated the disgust of thousands of fans around the world, who clamored for the fights between robots to be understood. However, with his words about the making and production, Bay outlined himself as a director who knows his weapons and knows how to use them: “I like to suggest many things to the actors. Can you film fast? Better yet, I like to throw a lot of things at them to change their rhythm. That creates a particular energy.”

“Doing this was very ambitious, literally. When filming started, Los Angeles was at the height of COVID-19, so I wanted something that was somewhat controllable. But it couldn’t. And we got a lot of material”, he synthesized the filming of the film currently in theaters. She made it clear again that Ambulance It had been thought of as a smaller film but, due to the availability of the city, it grew. It was filmed in 38 days with an entire city empty and entirely for filming. The Los Angeles Police Department provided 55 officers to participate in the filming, something that comforted Bay: “It’s a lot of film to be filmed in such a few days. It was fun”.

“Ambulance” was filmed in 38 days and the police contributed 55 troops to participate. (Universal Pictures)

His near future seems to be related —something that is already a constant among great filmmakers, screenwriters and actors in the film industry— to gaming: “I was for several years developing a project that is now becoming a video game. It’s a great idea called BlackFive”, he revealed. It is a film that would be released accompanied by its video game version, as follows from the multimillion-dollar agreement it made with Sony to release titles in different formats. The latest that is known about this project, in addition to what Bay said to Infobaethe thing is Ehren Kruger (Top Gun: Maverick) would be the screenwriter.

Some ideas about the Second World War and the interest in approaching a “slightly more serious” character were other future projects mentioned by the director who, closing the interview, chose to say bluntly: “But I also like those big event movies” . Regarding his 2022 version, he does not hesitate to recognize himself as a filmmaker who always wanted to stand out: “If you take a look at my career, I started directing very, very young, and I always liked to go from something big to something small, but always I tried to change the game.”

Michael Bay, director of “The Rock”, “Armageddon” and the “Transformers” saga, during the filming of “Ambulance”. (Universal Pictures)

Ambulance it is found in most theaters in Latin America.

