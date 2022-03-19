Lowi or Digi to contract cheap fiber with mobile in 2022?

lowi Vodafone’s low cost operator, usually acts quite quickly in terms of rate changes with better speeds or more gigabytes without raising the price and is one of the favorites to stay, since its customer loyalty programs are the best in the world. market.

Today we are going to analyze the panorama that has remained for the clients of Lowi and Digi after the latest changes that have taken place and what conditions those who want the cheapest fiber and mobile rate have.

The price war that both the second brands of the big operators and the most prominent virtual mobile operators in the market maintain can be a great ally of the user. In fact, the band of 30 euros for fiber and mobile it is very competitive.

After a recent update of the minimum fiber speed without raising the price, now for €29.95 per month you have 300 Mbps symmetrical fiber + mobile with unlimited calls and 10 GB of data. For a little more you have 300 Mbps symmetrical fiber + mobile with unlimited calls and 25 GB of data for 34.95 euros per month.

This convergent rate does not have a fixed telephone and applies a minimum stay of 3 months. Another option that Lowi gives us is to add additional lines from 2.95 euros per month.

Vodafone’s low cost operator has a series of added benefits, such as sharing gigabytes between all your lines or with other customers, 25 GB free as a loyalty reward for each year you’ve been a customer or the possibility of accumulating gigabytes.

A la carte rates at Digi

The Romanian operator Digi allows us to build our a la carte convergent rate being able to select the fiber speed and the gigabytes to navigate on the mobile.

The cheapest price for fiber is 25 euros in the symmetrical fiber speed of 300 Mbps using the Movistar network. The cheapest mobile rate to add would be 3 GB of cumulative mobile data, with 100 minutes included to landlines and mobiles in Spain for 2 euros, which would raise the total to 27 euros per month.

For a line with unlimited calls, the cheapest option is the 10 GB cumulative for 5 euros. This would make the rate stay together at a price of 30 euros per month.

This convergent rate does not have a landline (adding a landline costs 1 euro more per month). Digi’s permanence is 3 months in the fiber service. In case you need additional lines, you can add up to a total of 6, with the same prices as the main line.

In the case of Digi, it must be taken into account that the increase in speed or number of gigabytes has a B side that is not usually very popular. Despite being reflected in their conditions of service that “may take reasonable traffic management measures, such as compression techniquescontent optimization, or others, with the aim of reducing content loading time, improving the overall quality of transmission, and making more efficient use of network resources»this technique ends up being quite common and not only in periods of congestion do they apply compression to video playback, which makes it a rather poor alternative if you consume a lot of video or streaming TV.