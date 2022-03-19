“LICORICE PIZZA” | The Herald of Aguascalientes

<img src="https://app.guanajuato.gob.mx/revive/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=6&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a9f605ab" border="0" alt=""/>

Por: Juan Pablo Martínez Zúñiga

Love and heartbreak in the 70’s

(Note: This film is shown on commercial billboards and is included in this space due to its analytical and observant nature of the cinematographic phenomenon, but it is the responsibility of the viewer if they decide to attend a movie theater due to the prevailing health contingency).

The idiosyncratic romance product of the irrepressible attraction between two beings who are clearly diametrically opposed has always fascinated director Paul Thomas Anderson, an expert in these matters since his debut with that debut feature of melancholy lyricism that was “Sydney: Gambling, Prostitution and Death” (1996) to keep it as its dramatic crux in later films such as “Magnolia” (1991), a choral game of wonderful broken characters and with abundant sadness or “Embriagado de Amor” (2002), the only genuine performance and as such by Adam Sandler along with “Diamonds in the Rough” (2019) in his career. Now with “Licorice Pizza”, a title with broad thematic and historical meaning taken from a defunct store dedicated to the sale of vinyl (hence “Pizza de Licorice” due to the dark and soft circumference of an acetate disc), Anderson we are left in a more contemplative and less furious or exotic state compared to “Boogie Nights, Games of Pleasure” (1997) or “Bloody Oil” (2007) to dedicate a blessed time to the relationship between a 15-year-old boy and a A 25-year-old girl whose emotional push and pull develops one of the deepest and most natural films about growth or bildungsroman so far this century with the unique geographical setting of California’s San Fernando Valley in the year 1973 with a historical fidelity in terms of historical recreation and atmospheres that amaze and the beautiful 35mm photography designed and executed by both Anderson and Michael Bauman that takes us into a wonderful mist of seventies colors and shapes.

The responsibility for this couple to come together as a leading duo falls on the excellent newcomers Anala Haim (real life vocalist of a soft rock band with her two sisters) and Cooper Hoffman, son of the late and sometime director Philip Seymour’s muse. Hoffmann. Both work their roles very naturally playing Alana (Haim) and Gary Valentine (Hoffman), seemingly dissimilar beings but as the whispered plot development shows us, they are more similar than they appear. Alana is an enterprising girl who seeks to validate herself as a female emancipated from the male yoke without falling into feminist shrillness. She studies at the same school as Gary, whom she meets in the corridors of the high school to convince her to go out with him, arguing her work as a youth actor. (He is only 15 years old). Intrigued, Alana agrees and they gradually begin to get to know each other as an incredible range of experiences brings them together, from running a business selling waterbeds to running a pinball machine business. Her paths seem intrinsically connected, but she, having been ahead of him for 10 years, wants to meet other people, so their relationship, which at the beginning is instigated by Gary himself in a merely carnal way, will acquire nuances of sublime infatuation.

Anderson engages the viewer with his characters and his meticulously constructed universe, honestly carving out their personal and situational context. His interactions with other characters help dig further into this rich and at times funny path he has placed them on, like a decadent and transient version of legendary actor William Holden played by Sean Penn with an interest in Alana or the humorous sequence where Alana , Gary and his transport crew deliver a waterbed to producer Jon Peters’ (played by a very convincingly unleashed Bradley Cooper) home that ends with Gary smashing the windows of Peters’ luxury sports car with a wrench in the face of mistreatment. that it gives them. But the best thing is to witness the frankness with which these two actors, Alana and Haim and Cooper Hoffman, embroider their roles, demonstrating that that anathema of Yankee cinema about physical attractiveness as a sales weapon is undermined by the formidable performance that even ends up eroticizing her role as a girl with a prominent nose and a young man with a big face who end up being one of the most endearing couples this year. “Licorice Pizza” is a melancholic and smiling journey through that decade when dreams had not yet succumbed to WhatsApp.

