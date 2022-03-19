Laura Bozzo and Rihanna have two identical dresses from Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana: photos | Famous
Throughout her artistic career, she has worn a wide variety of looks that steal sighs, capture glances and enhance her figure, including the new pregnant silhouette that she now boasts.
The singer has worn designs from most of the most exclusive, luxurious and renowned firms in the fashion industry, including Gucci.
Just this Italian fashion house has been responsible for a green lace dress and transparencies that both Rihanna and Laura Bozzo have used.
Laura Bozzo and Rihanna wore the same dress
True to her seductive and revealing style, Rihanna wore this dress without any type of garment that gave her more coverage in the upper part of her body.
The creator of Fenty Beauty decided simply to wear a high-waisted ‘undie’ under the feminine garment that revealed her bust.
For her part, Laura Bozzo embraced a much more conservative style and has worn this dress with a kind of plain nude-colored nightgown at the bottom.
In addition, she opted to combine this garment with red high-heeled shoes which, despite being a vibrant color, retained a much more formal image than the lace-up boots Rihanna wore with this same look.
Both Rihanna and Laura Bozzo wore this dress for the first time in 2016, the year in which the singer turned 28, while the Peruvian presenter celebrated her 52nd birthday.
The way in which they made the dress their own not only evidenced the age difference, but also the style that characterizes each one.
The green lace and transparencies Gucci dress is not the only garment that Laura Bozzo and Rihanna have worn.
The singer and presenter also have the same Dolce and Gabbana tunic-style dress.
With this look, RiRi decided to wear it in her original oversized style, which has been very popular among millennials and centennials.
In addition, she combined it with platform loafers, ideal for walking the streets of New York, the city where she wore this outfit.
For her part, Laura shared on her Instagram that this Dolce & Gabbana dress is ideal for feeling fresh in Acapulco.
In fact, he has occupied this piece on several occasions on the beach, such as on his vacations in the Mexican Caribbean in 2017.