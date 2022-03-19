King Will, the great option to keep the Oscar

Will Smith has been torn his entire life between two powerful forces: a feeling of not being good enough and a fierce drive to succeed. This is how he described it in his biographical book Will, published last year, in which he also describes himself as a coward who has built a character around that vulnerability.

Today, after a dozen blockbuster movies and three Oscar nominations, it is hard to believe that, and even less so when, if the forecasts are correct, he will manage to win the coveted Academy statuette for best actor for his performance in the film King Richard. , in which he plays the father of sisters Serena and Venus Williams. He already did it at the Critic’s Choice Awards, the Golden Globes and at the Baftas, where he told the tennis players: “You are the American dream”.

His marriage to Jada Pinkett is one of the strongest despite rumors of infidelity. Her film career is littered with blockbusters like Men in Black.

Getting to that top was obviously not easy. As he recounts in his book, his career began at a time when Hollywood was more racist than today and young Will, a middle-class African-American, carried a childhood of constant tension and anxiety on his back.

Willard Carroll Smith Jr. was born in West Philadelphia in November 1968. His father was an alcoholic and often the tranquility of his home turned into a battlefield at the slightest problem. His father’s assaults on him or his mother made him consider, at the age of 13, two tragic options: suicide or killing his father.

He was saved from this fatal fate thanks to his mother, who had all her hopes pinned on Will going to college to get out of that toxic environment. Furthermore, he was good at math and science, which guaranteed easy admission to any prestigious college.

But the young man had other dreams and decided to fulfill them with his friend Jazzy, with whom he formed the rap group DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, whose success was so great that they achieved two platinum records and a Grammy. With that duo he also got the attention of the television network NBC, which called him in 1990 to star in the series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, whose plot was traced to his new life in Los Angeles, where he arrived to open doors in the competed Hollywood.

The series had six seasons, a detail that speaks for itself of its success. In 1993 he participated in the filming of Made in America and Six Degrees of Separation, and from that moment on he worked in major film productions such as Bad Boys and Independence Day, the film that finally established him as an actor on the big screen. In 1996, days after the series ended and shortly before Independence Day premiered, Will went to the opening of Planet Hollywood in Sydney to seek advice on success from an expert: Arnold Schwarzenegger.

When asked what the key was, he replied, “Think of yourself as a politician running for the job of the world’s biggest movie star.” The lesson was fully followed and had the expected effect. In his biography, he says that he began to promote himself and the result was an astronomical success. Titles like Men in Black and Public Enemy came.

The lesson was so good that the biggest blockbusters of that era, including Wild Wild West, The Legend of Bagger Vance and Bad Boys, have Smith in their cast.. In 2001, the actor decided to give further proof that cowardice was not his thing. That’s when he turned his acting around by agreeing to star in Ali, based on the life of famous boxer Mohamed Ali. The film, directed by Michael Mann, earned him his first Oscar nomination. He later received the second for The Pursuit of Happyness.

His life has been perfect, except for two aspects that have deserved as much coverage in the press as his movies. The first was tax evasion, at age 22, when after having accumulated success as a rapper he thought he could get rid of that obligation. But when he released a new album, he found himself with a debt of 28 million dollars, which the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) canceled with the seizure of part of his assets and income.

“I had to sell everything: my beautiful house, my four cars and my two motorcycles,” he says. Playing the role of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air saved him, as 70 percent of his salary for the first three seasons went straight to the IRS. In the midst of that bankruptcy, he borrowed $10,000 from a friend of his who turned out to be an over-the-counter drug dealer and supplier. After three decades, his fortune today reaches 45.5 million dollars, according to Forbes magazine.

The other issue is the infidelity scandals within their marriage. With his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will reportedly has an arrangement to date other couples. Her love story began a long time ago when Will saw her on the series A Different World and got caught up in her energy. Will and his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star, Alfonso Ribeiro, went to a recording of A Different World expressly to meet Jada, but that night, out of the blue, Will met actress Sheree Zampino, with whom he dated. married later.

Will and Jada, the mother of his children Jaden and Willow, finally ran into each other during a meeting at a Los Angeles jazz club years later. Smith recalled that the initial spark about her was spot on, but he was married and did not believe in divorcing her. He tried to forget that attraction. Jada had such a powerful effect on him that one day she broke down in tears in a restaurant bathroom while dining with Zampino. Once Zampino decided to divorce Will, he and Jada started dating.

Marital problems came. At a party, Jada cursed at him, and Will’s response was to hit his wife with a newspaper, just as he had seen at her father’s house. Given this, they had a deep talk in which Will told him: “I grew up in a home where I saw my father hit my mother in the face, and I will not create a house, a space, an interaction with a person in which there is profanity and violence. If you have to talk to me like that, we can’t be together.”

From that moment they decided to have a pact not to communicate while they were angry: they would vent their anger separately and talk when they were calm and serene.

That style of communication has led the couple to tell each other everything, including their extramarital affairs. For this reason, Will does not call them infidelities, since, according to him, that term does not cover the dynamic of transparency that he maintains with his wife that allows them to find out about the idylls carried out by the other.

All in all, Will, attractive, funny and with a particular angel in front of the cameras, is today the sung winner at the Oscar ceremony, despite opponents of the stature of Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield. About his role he has said: “I always try to find what is most like me and what connected me with Richard was the feeling that no one believed in him. Having a giant dream and having everyone tell you how wrong you are, how dumb you are and how impossible it is,” says Smith. It is a plot similar to that of his life. That is why, like the Williams sisters, he is also the American dream.