Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner: Which sister’s luxury private jet is more expensive?

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are the wealthiest members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and they both own custom private jets. But which sister did she pay more for her luxury plane? Here are all the details on the reality stars’ billion-dollar planes, including the prices of each.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have very successful businesses

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are the richest members of their famous family, but only one of the sisters is a billionaire.

Forbes declared Kim Kardashian a billionaire in 2021, and most of her net worth came not from her salary from Keeping Up with the Kardashians but from two of her businesses, SKIMS and KKW Beauty.

In 2019, the same publication named Kylie Jenner as the youngest self-made billionaire. But in 2020, Forbes backtracked on its report, stating that the lip kit mogul was actually worth just under $900 million. Most of her wealth comes from her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics. Although Jenner is about to be a billionaire, she is still the second richest person in her family. Kris Jenner is in third place with an estimated net worth of around $170 million.

Kim and Kylie are the only members of their family to have private jets, but which sister’s private plane costs more?

Inside Kylie Jenner’s private jet

She may not officially be the billionaire in the family, but Kylie Jenner was the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to buy a private jet.

Jenner purchased her customized Bombardier Global 7500 in early 2020 for $72.8 million. According to Page Six, the plane is 8 feet wide and 59.6 feet long and has ten seats embroidered with the initials “KJ.” The plane is white with a pink stripe along the exterior, with one of Jenner’s brand names, “KylieSkin,” written in matching pink letters.

The interior has multiple rooms with different purposes, including an entertainment suite, a master suite, two bathrooms, a closet and luggage storage, a gallery and a rest area for the crew.

Jenner’s jet features several custom details. Lighting along the walls is programmed to glow different colors, and one long bar has a custom sign that reads “Kylie” in neon lights.

The seats are white, with pink Hermes blankets that match the plane’s color scheme. Custom KylieSkin cushions and coasters that read “Kylie Air” complete the look.

Inside Kim Kardashian’s private jet

Although Kim Kardashian may have a higher net worth than her younger sister Kylie Jenner, she wasn’t the first to buy her own private jet. But Kardashian’s plane cost nearly twice as much as Jenner’s.

Kardashian took her new Gulfstream G65OER on its maiden voyage in February 2022 after waiting more than a year for the plane to be built to her specifications. According to Things, the reality star had her plane built from the ground up and spared no expense to make it feel like home. The base model of the plane cost around $95 million, but Kardashian’s customizations raised the price to $150 million.

Kardashian’s jet seats 18 passengers and sleeps 10, and has four separate areas for dining, working, entertaining and relaxing. It has a beige leather and cashmere interior, with a matching cream exterior. The color palette was designed to match the reality star’s home.

Kardashian’s plane is the same model owned by fellow billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. The reality star and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, had dinner in January at the Amazon founder’s $165 million estate in Los Angeles. Perhaps the two billionaires exchanged stories about their private jets.

