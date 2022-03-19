IMSS works on pilot projects to improve care in Family Medicine

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) is working on two pilot projects: “Look into my eyes” and “Digital Consultation”, in order to streamline and improve the quality of the consultation between the family doctor and the beneficiary, through the use of Information and Communication Technologies.

IMSS authorities headed by Dr. Célida Duque Molina, Director of Medical Benefits; the teacher Claudia Laura Vázquez Espinoza, director of Innovation and Technological Development; and the general secretary of the National Union of Social Security Workers (SNTSS), doctor Arturo Olivares Cerda, attended the demonstration of the operation of the projects, in the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 1, of the IMSS Representation in Mexico City South.

“Look into my eyes” seeks to reduce the time the doctor spends writing the note during the consultation, through voice recognition software, which translates speech into text and writes it directly in the electronic file, which allows for more interaction and rapprochement with the patient.

The “Digital Consultation” project is an IMSS strategy designed to bring health services closer to beneficiaries and provide them with medical consultation by video call when they present some limitation that prevents them from attending their UMF in person.

Dr. Célida Duque Molina, Director of Medical Benefits, stressed that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMSS and the SNTSS have been at the forefront of technology to provide better care to beneficiaries; she added that the use of technological tools is key as a form of interaction in all aspects of life.

For his part, Dr. Manuel Cervantes Ocampo, Coordinator of First Level Units, pointed out that both projects are consolidated thanks to the bilateral commitment between the Mexican Institute of Social Security and the National Union of Social Security Workers.

Dr. Federico Héctor Marín Martínez, head of the CDMX Sur Decentralized Administrative Operation Body (OOAD), stressed that these programs can transform the quality and treatment of beneficiaries with a preventive approach.

