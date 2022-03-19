‘I thought I would be summoned’

Despite going to Europe, Orbelin Pineda is not experiencing a good moment in his career, as the Mexican has played less than 40 minutes with the Celtica fact that caused him to be absent from the FIFA Date with the Mexican team.

Given this, Edward Coudet assured in a press conference that he believed that he would be summoned by the Tata Martino to play the last matches of the qualifiers.

“In case of orbelin perhaps it is more distant, I don’t know more or perhaps he has not had as many minutes, in the last game he had not participated in the National Team. Me too i thought i was going to be summoned, I’m not going to lie to you, but in general terms, if we look to see if he is there or not, it means that they have the level to be able to be there.

Then there is a coach who has summoned twentysomething players and he is the one who makes the decisions and only in his head does he know why he chooses what he chooses,” said the South American.

Similarly, players like Iago Aspas and Brais Mendez They were also not called with the Spanish selectioneven though Coudet did not hesitate to praise the work of both footballers along with that of Pinedaensuring that they have the level to be with their countries.

“This is as a familyI want them to do well and be the best. From a sporting point of view, I think they are players who can be at team level“, sentenced the strategist of the Celta Vigo.

