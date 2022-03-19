“Hypocrite”: RED athlete explodes against Zúdikey Rodríguez in the middle of the Exatlón All Star challenge

East Sunday March 20 another elimination will be lived in Exathlon All Star and things could get complicated for the Red team, as conflicts between the members continue, to the extent that one of the members exploded against Zudikey Rodriguez and called her a hypocrite during one of the challenges.

The tensions in the team Scarlet continue to increase, because even though they have been honest and they have talked about the problems they are facing, their discussions are still very strong, which have reached up to the challengeswhere they face off against their rivals from the blue team, qWho seems to be enjoying this losing streak.

Zúdikey Rodríguez receives an attack from a teammate from the red team

According to the elimination Sunday preview, Mati Alvarez She spoke openly with her teammates and revealed that she is fed up with them believing that she lets herself be won by Evelyn Pebble. The reds denied that they had spoken of her in this way, one of them was Aristeo Cazareswho has already had several lawsuits during the competition.

However, the problems are not only among the former drivers of ‘Come the Weekend Joy‘, as well Zudikey Rodriguez and Natalie Gutierrez, they begin to have friction due to the pressure they feel, because while the sprinter tries to encourage her teammates, the basketball player answers her in a bad way.

“It’s the first one that has a bad vibe”, is heard saying to Zudikeyto later ask Nataly for “attitude”, however, she explodes and calls her “hypocrite” unleashing a series of conflicts that the reds will have to deal with while facing the blues, who have been focused on saving their members .

