In this Minecraft guide we explain how to build pistons, what types there are and what these essential blocks are for creating mechanisms.

One of the most useful items for constructions is the pistona type of block used to push other blocks, objects, or even characters.

In this Minecraft guide we explain how to create the pistons and what they are forin addition to differentiating the two types of pistons that there are, the normal ones and the sticky pistons.

How to make pistons in Minecraft and what they are for

Pistons are blocks that can push almost any block in front of them, even a distance of up to 12 blocks. But they can also push the player, creatures, and other things like mine carts or boats, as well as change the flow of fluids.

For their part, the sticky pistons, in addition to pushing the blocks, will pull the object in front of them when they contract, except for some materials such as obsidian or bedrock.

To make the pistons At a crafting table, you need the following ingredients:

3 wooden planks (any type: oak, spruce, birch, jungle, acacia, dark oak, crimson, or warped)

4 rock

1 iron ingot

1 redstone powder

On the 3×3 grid, you need to place the 3 wooden planks in the top row, the ingot in the center, the dust just below it in the bottom center square, and the rock in the remaining four slots.

To make the sticky pistons you need:

1 piston

1 slime ball

To do this, you must place the Slime Ball in the center and the Piston just below it on the 3×3 grid.

