how is the most anticipated Spanish series on Netflix

The story will star Milena Smit and promises to catch the public once again. What is it about?

‘The Snow Girl’ is one of the Spanish series that reaches Netflix based on the book by Javier Castillo and will be produced by Atípica Films. The story was published by Penguin Random House Publishing Group and sold over a million copies.

What will ‘The Snow Girl’ be about?

Currently, the series is filmed between Madrid and Malaga. “Málaga, 2010, parade of the Three Wise Men. The most magical moment of the year turns into a nightmare for the Martín family when their daughter Amaya disappears in the crowd. Look (Milena Smit), a trainee journalist, begins an investigation parallel to that of Inspector Millán (Aixa Villagrán) who will awaken aspects of her past that she would have liked to forget. With the help of her journalist colleague Eduardo (Jose Coronado), Miren will not stop until she finds the girl. Where is Amaya Martín?”says the official synopsis.

Who are part of the cast?

The story will be produced by Atípica Films for Netflix and will feature the cast of the best-known faces in Spanish cinematography. Milena Smit (‘Parallel Mothers’, ‘You Will Not Kill’), Jose Coronado (‘The Innocent’, ‘The Body’), Aixa Villagrán (‘Perfect Life’, ‘Crazy About Her’), Tristán Ulloa (‘Fariña’, ‘Pudor’), Loreto Mauleón (‘Homeland’, ‘Kisses in the air’), Julián Villagrán ‘(Extraterrestrial’), Raúl Prieto (‘Antiriot’) and Cecilia Freire (‘Velvet’).

Who is Milena Smith?

smit She is one of the new actresses in Spanish cinema. She is a native of Valencia, Spain. She started in show business as a model when she was just 15 years old, then studied acting at the Cristina Rota acting school and had Bernard Hiller as a teacher, an acting coach for actors like Leonardo DiCaprio or Cameron Diaz.

After having made several short films, she had the opportunity to shoot David Victori’s film ‘No Matarás’ with Mario Casas, for which she was nominated for the Goya Awards for Best New Actress and winner of the Resplandor Award for ‘Días de Cine’ .

Currently, she was in ‘You will not kill’, she was signed by Pedro Almodovar for his film ‘Mothers Parallels’ together with Penelope Cruz and Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, where she played Ana, a single mother who became pregnant as a result of rape. Now, she will be in ‘La chica de nieve’ and, at the same time, she is recording ‘Libélulas’, which will be seen for the first time in the Zonazine section of the 25th edition of the Malaga Festival, which will be held from tomorrow to March 27.