From Like Stick to Like Splinter: 20 Actor Parents Who Inspired Their Kids

It doesn't always happen, but sometimes seeing what fathers and mothers do for a living becomes the best inspiration for their sons and daughters when choosing a profession. It happens in all, but very often in families related to the entertainment world, where the artist environment, the complex schedules, inevitable trips and long hours on film sets end up being the breeding ground for the descendants of some famous stars to choose to follow in their footsteps. In Hollywood there are hundreds of cases. Not only of fathers or mothers and children, but of families with several generations of artists or actors and actresses with three or four children who have ended up completely linked to the film industry in some of its facets. Let's celebrate Father's Day with some famous actors who inspired their children and gave us new ones -although some of them are now veterans- and great artists.

Will Smith

Will Smith is the father of three children. The first of them, Tray, is the result of his marriage to Sheree Zampino, while the other two, Jaden and his daughter Willow, are the result of his marriage to his current wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Although both have worked as performers, Willow has always been more interested in music and it has been Jaden, known as Jaden Smith, who has followed in his father’s footsteps and already has a remarkable artistic career behind him. . Father and son have shared the spotlight twice: In Search of Happiness and After Earth.

Donald Sutherland

The veteran Canadian film actor has five children and three of them have dedicated themselves professionally to acting, like their father: Kiefer, Rossif and Angus Sutherland, the first of whom has had a more successful and recognized artistic career. On the other hand, the twin sister of the 24 and Designated Successor actor, Rachel, also works in the industry as a producer.

Jon Voight

Also veteran actor Jon Voight is the father of two children who have followed in his footsteps. One of them is James Haven, who has focused more on production, but the other is nothing more and nothing less than the super-famous Angelina Jolie.

jerry stiller

The two children of Jerry Stiller, who died last 2020 at the age of 92, have followed in their father’s footsteps and are dedicated to the world of acting: They are Amy Stiller and Ben Stiller, while their mother, Anne Meara, She was also a famous actress and especially popular for her role in ALF. Ben and Jerry Stiller have appeared in four movies together. Compulsive Marriage, Zoolander, Heavyweights and Hot Pursuit. According to Jerry Stiller in an interview, his son always invited him and his wife to the sets when he was working on a movie.

don johnson

The famous Don Johnson, unforgettable for his role as Sonny Crockett in Miami Vice and countless other titles, has five children. Three of them, the fruit of his last marriage, are still very young, but the first two, Dakota Johnson -daughter of actress Melanie Griffith- and Jesse Johnson -fruit of his marriage to Patti D’Arbanville- are also actors. consolidated.

Stellan Skarsgård

The Swedish actor, winner of the Berlin Silver Bear in 1982 and so well known for his work in Good Will Hunting, the Pirates of the Caribbean saga or for his role as Erik Selvig in some Marvel titles, is the father of four children who have dedicated to acting: Alexander, Gustaf, Bill and Valter Skarsgård, Alexander and Bill being the most popular, probably, for their roles in True Blood and Big Little Lies in the case of Alexander Skarsgård and the remake of IT in the case of Bill Skarsgård, respectively,

Martin Sheen

Veteran actor Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez Phelan, better known to all as Martin Sheen, is, in addition to an unforgettable face of cinema, the father of two other famous Hollywood figures: actor, director and screenwriter Emilio Estevez (We are the best) and well-known actor Charlie Sheen (Two and a Half Men).

Eric Roberts

The young actress Emma Roberts comes from a family of actors and, although her family precedents in the industry are often talked about in reference to her aunt Julia Roberts, the actress is the daughter of Eric Roberts, who has a long acting career behind him. and even got to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his work in The Train from Hell.

Robert Downey Sr.

Passed away last summer 2021, Robert Downey Sr. was, in addition to an actor and film director, the father of the also popular actor Robert Downey Jr. His daughter Allison, a writer by profession, also did some work as an actress. The first job of the protagonist of Iron Man, in fact, was under the direction of his father in the movie Pound, in 1970, when Robert was just 6 years old.

Robert Pine

Chris Pine is the son of Robert Pine, an American actor well known for his work in the 70s and 80s especially, among other reasons for having worked on a famous and long-running American series called CHiPs. However, the oldest of the Pine has not stopped working and, although still slower, we have continued to see him until very recently. Meanwhile, his son Chris has followed in his footsteps and has become one of the actors of the moment, with roles as recognizable as Captain Kirk in the new Star Trek saga or Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman.

Kirk Douglas

One of the most iconic father-son couples in Hollywood. The long-lived and unforgettable Kirk Douglas, who died in 2020 at the age of 103, had four children. Three of them found their vocation in the film industry, one of them as a producer, but it was undoubtedly the eldest of the four, Michael Douglas, who became the star who one day was his father.

Jeremy Irons

The well-known and multi-award winning actor Jeremy Irons is the father of two children and one of them, Max Irons, has followed in his footsteps as a performer. He has so far worked on several well-known titles for the small screen and some feature films, although he is far from the successes of his father, his greatest inspiration. His first job in front of the cameras, in fact, was in 2004, in the film that starred Jeremy Irons, Meeting Julia.

Jose Coronado

And in Spain we also find several examples of parents and child actors. One of them is without going any further that of José Coronado, a very popular figure among our borders and who has given us great works, many of them recent. José Coronado has two children and one of them, Nicolás Coronado, also works as an actor. The young man’s first job was in the Antena 3 miniseries I’m not like you in 2010, in which he, in addition to debuting, was the protagonist. It was the first of many and a promising career.

Carlos Larranaga

Another family of Spanish actors. Carlos Larrañaga and the also actress María Luisa Merlo had three children and two of them dedicated themselves to the same profession as their parents: Luis Merlo and Amparo Larrañaga, two well-known faces, especially from television, in our country.

Sam Waterston

Samuel Waterston, best known for his role as prosecutor Jack McCoy on the popular and long-running US series Law & Order, is also the father of four children. And three of them, two daughters and a son, have followed in his footsteps. They are the actresses Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Elisabeth Waterston and James Waterston (Dead Poets Club and Law & Order, along with his father).

Henry Fonda

Henry Fonda is the father of fellow actors Peter and Jane Fonda. The actor, a consolidated performer in both Hollywood and theater, was active from the 1920s to the 1980s, while his children are also now part of the most absolute veteran in the industry. Peter Fonda, in addition to being an actor, pursued his career as a director and screenwriter and is the father of fellow actress Bridget Fonda. For her part, Jane Fonda is the winner of two Oscars and a true inspiration for many actresses.

danzel washington

Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington has four children with his lifelong wife. The oldest of them all is John David Washington, who is not doing badly as an actor after his first profession as a professional football player was replaced by that of an interpreter.

Tom Hanks

Another who has four children is Tom Hanks, although only one of them, the first, has followed in his footsteps. This is Colin Hanks, whose name is very fashionable lately after his time in Fargo, Dexter, Impeachment: American Crime Story or the most recent films in the Jumanji franchise.

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is the father of actors Scott Eastwood and Kyle Eastwood and actresses Francesca Eastwood and Alison Eastwood. Four of the eight children that the veteran actor and director has had and who, in Alison’s case, has also continued Eastwood’s vocation behind the scenes. They grew up watching his father be a huge star and followed in his footsteps.