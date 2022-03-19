Friends: Actor Matthew Perry revealed something that no fan of the series suspected

It’s no secret that Friends star Matthew Perry had a rough time while filming. The actor rose to fame very quickly and with that, unfortunately, he began a dark path in his life in which it would be difficult for him to recover. But no one would have imagined what he just confessed.

friends It is one of the most successful series on television. The American series created and produced by Marta Kauffman and David Crane, was broadcast for the first time on September 22, 1994 by the NBC network and ended on May 6, 2004 after 10 seasons on the air. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer; fans fell in love with each of the characters.

Friends is one of the most successful series in television history.

But by the end of the series, many fans began to learn of the timeline of the fights of matthew perry, starting with alcoholism and after a jet ski accident in 1997, an addiction to pain pills. The celebrity thought that all she wanted was to become famous, but she quickly realized that she was not filling the void that she thought she would.

matthew perry He has been very open about his addiction struggles over the years, revealing the tough times he had during Friends despite the extent of his problems being unknown to his co-stars. The actor even admitted that he doesn’t remember years of his time on the show.

Given everything we know about his experience, it’s still surprising to hear that the actor considered leaving Friends. In a recent new interview with a person close to the show’s production, it was revealed that Matthew Perry did not want to return for the final season of the NBC sitcom.

“On the last season of Friends, I thought I wasn’t going to just make it and even though I was already doing it, there were a lot of times when I thought quitting was the best option.”

Friends: The recent cast reunion on HBO Max brought the entire cast back together

It was also revealed that the actor from friends she had been there for him during his own struggles with addiction, serving as his driver after he went to rehab. The two met when they were going through similar situations and formed a bond.

Fans certainly didn’t realize how much Perry was going through in the latest season of Friends. JEnnifer Aniston revealed that the cast didn’t either, admitting in an interview last year that he didn’t understand what he was going through. The novelty bombshell arrives before the release of the reveal book of matthew perryin which he will talk about his substance abuse problems, his relationships over the years and, of course, Friends.