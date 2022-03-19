For Steven Spielberg, The Squid Game changed the industry

The director was presented at the PGA as a reason for what was done in west side story and took the opportunity to talk about the Netflix phenomenon. He is one of the favorites to win the Oscar on March 27.

Some months ago, the squid game it was the feeling of Netflix, to the point of forcing the platform to change the way it measures its metrics. It is that, with the simple fact of seeing a few minutes of a production, the company already counted it as a view and this positioned this production above other tanks such as Bridgerton, with 142 million unique accounts who watched the Korean drama. However, when talking about hours played, the series of Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page went back to the top.

But this was not the only change that the South Korean series brought to the industry, and the one in charge of highlighting it was a specialist. steven spielbergconsidered the father of blockbusters thanks to productions such as Shark and jurassic-park, is a more than authorized word to talk about the state of the market. Between the PGAsthe awards that recognize the producers of Hollywoodgave his opinion on the phenomenon of the squid game.

“the squid game came and completely changed mathematics for us”assured Spielbergwho also took it upon himself to personally thank the Netflix CEO Ted Sarandoswho was among the audience present. “A long time ago, it was the domestic stars who brought the public to the movies. Today, it’s interesting: unknown people can star in a whole miniseries, they can be in a movie.”he asserted.

In this context, the filmmaker behind west side story He stressed that there is still an important part contributed by globally recognized figures. “They need an anchor”continued Spielbergwho later explained that if you take a star known to people, “You can surround her with lesser-known faces” in order to achieve success on the big screen.

The change of an era, started by Netflix

What he said Spielberg It has been discussed for years. What is known as the golden age of television, which came with shows like The Sopranos, Mad Men and breaking bad, was boosted in terms of production thanks to the platforms. Before, the prestige was in the cinema and it was impossible to see a figure like arnold schwarzenegger, for example, starring in a series. Now, with the reach that platforms have, far superior to cinemas, figures such as Julia Roberts (with home coming) or Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, The undoing) no longer have so many problems to sign a contract to do a series.