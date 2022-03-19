Filtered first images of the shoot

The movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 by James Gunn is in full production and we can see some of the protagonists.

Leaked images of Mantis and Drax of the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Thanks to Daily Mail UK we can verify that Pom Klementieff will wear his usual alien skin, while dave baptist It may change the look a bit since it does not show the painted torso. He may have managed not to spend so many hours in the makeup room and that’s why we see him with more clothes.

Here we leave you the filtered images of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

🚨PHOTOS OF THE SET!!!🚨 The first photos of the set of #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy vol.3 pic.twitter.com/vOwS61USLv March 18, 2022

What will the story be about?

For now, we know that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 It will be the farewell of many of these characters of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. But luckily they will introduce some others that can be impressive as Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). The story should continue the events of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) as these heroes will appear in the fourth installment of the God of Thunder. Supposedly, the main villain will be the High Evolve, played by Chukwudi Iwujiactor who has coincided with the director James Gunn on peacemaker. He will be responsible for the experiments that turned a raccoon into an intelligent being as it is Rocketbut he also does the same with the otter lyllagiving a love interest to the lovable loudmouth vermin.

In the distribution of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 stand out Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot (voice), Bradley Cooper as Rocket (voice), Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Chukwudi Iwuji.

The film will be released on May 5, 2023. While the rest of the installments of these characters from Marvel Studios can be enjoyed in the Disney Plus streaming platform.