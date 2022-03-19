‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ confirms that Dumbledore is gay

We are a few days from the expected premiere of the third film in the franchise from fantastic animalsfor which a new trailer for television that confirm for the first time on the screen the relationship that existed Among the characters created by JK Rowling: Dumbledore and Grindewald.

The British author had stated a few years ago that described the character, who is played in the film by Jude Law, as homosexual. However, despite the statement, had never been openly in the successful productions, nor expressly in the books on which it is based.

The relationship between Dumbledore and Grindewald

On Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: Dumbledore’s Secretswhich opens in cinemas around the country next April 14thwink at loving past Between both. Everything unfolds in a scene where you can see the two magicians in a restaurant while Gellert Grindewald claims Albus Dumbledore for being against his own people, in addition to giving him a particular reminder: the time when they shared ideologies.

It is at that moment that the peculiar phrase comes out that validates the passionate love relationship they shared. Dumbledore was attracted to the personality and intelligence of the one he later stared at in horror. “Because I was in love with you”, recognizes Dumbledore before who is now his enemy. We will have to wait how it develops in history or if it only remains in that.

The actor Mads Mikkelsen joined the cast of the production directed by David Yachts on replacement for Johnny Depp, who was fired after his scandalous divorce with Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence. The credits round out Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, William Nadylan, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Victoria Yeates, and Oliver Masucci.