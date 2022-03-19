Exatlón México All Stars: Who is going to the Elimination Duel for this Sunday, March 20?

With the passing of the years, Exathlon Mexico It has become one of the favorite programs on Mexican television; that is why for the last season they decided to gather the best talents and call her All Star.

All Star is about to conclude its week 7 of competition and one of the athletes has to leave the Dominican beaches, throughout the week they have fought in the confrontations to bring their teams the points and manage to stay in the competition.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker