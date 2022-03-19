Exatlón México All Stars: Who is going to the Elimination Duel for this Sunday, March 20?

With the passing of the years, Exathlon Mexico It has become one of the favorite programs on Mexican television; that is why for the last season they decided to gather the best talents and call her All Star.

All Star is about to conclude its week 7 of competition and one of the athletes has to leave the Dominican beaches, throughout the week they have fought in the confrontations to bring their teams the points and manage to stay in the competition.

During the week, we have already seen 2 of the duels for the Survivallast Wednesday despite all the internal problems they have had over the last few weeks and that has undoubtedly affected their performance.

On this occasion the athletes prepare once again to say goodbye to a new element, when the Survivals are played and the three sentenced to the elimination duel next Sunday, March 20, are known.

Who are those sentenced on Sunday, March 20 at the Exatlón All Stars?

There are spoilers about the 3 athletes who will face each other in the real-time elimination circuit, 2 red and one blue who will have to fight for their stay in Exatlón All Star and they are Heliud Pulido, Zudikey Rodríguez and Javier Marquez.

Who is the athlete eliminated this Sunday, March 20, 2022?

Spoilers have confirmed that the athlete eliminated next Sunday, March 20, will be Zudikey Rodríguez in the elimination duel. The athlete will finish her adventure without accepting the medal and will lose her place in Exathlon against Heliud Pulido.

