Eva Longoria’s empowering makeup-free selfie

Kim Basinger’s makeup-free selfie at 68

Sofia Vergara and her spectacular ‘selfie’ without makeup

He has just turned 47 and has long since decided to distance himself from the most toxic and harmful Hollywood. At the head of her own producer and mother of a son, Eva Longoria has shown that she is willing to lead the women’s revolution that began in the seventh art with the arrival of the #MeToo movement. That is why she did not hesitate to raise her voice during Joe Biden’s election campaign to fight for the rights of Latin women living in the United States. And it is that she, together with Sofía Vergara and Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria is one of the most influential Latinas not only in Hollywood, but also in the world.

Hence, everything you share on your Instagram account becomes an allegation. Proof of this is the recent selfie without makeup that he shared during his visit to Monterrey in which he appears with the tennis player Serena Williams.

Eva Longoria with Serena Williams. DR

Sofia Vergara also without makeup

Aware that she is in a privileged position where she can raise her voice and empower other women, Sofía Vergara also shared an image with her 24.6 million followers on Instagram from the set of his last project in which he appeared without a single drop of makeup.

Sofia Vergara without makeup. DR

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Mature beauty Kim Basinger

Away from the spotlight for years to fight for animal rights and dedicate herself to charitable social causes, the winner of an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for LA Confidential (1997) reappeared on the Instagram account of his daughter, Ireland Baldwin, and caused a real furor.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

More and more women dare to show their skin without cheating or cardboard (or brush). Kim Basinger, whom we have not seen publicly since she posed for the media on the occasion of the premiere of fifty shades freed (where he had a small role) back in 2018, has shown that her skin has nothing to envy to that of a woman of 50, 40, 30 or even 20.

The secret of a healthy complexion like that of the actress of Nine weeks and a half it is constancy. It is useless for us to take care of our skin when we arrive, for example, at 40, if we have not been doing previous work. It is very important that throughout our lives we clean, hydrate and pamper our face with specific products.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io