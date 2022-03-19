Dead Kingdom Symbols (March 2022)

Dead Realm is an experience developed by Highlight for the Roblox platform. In this terrifying game, players take on the role of a survivor or a killer. The survivor’s job is to hide from the killer and survive the night without dying. The killer’s job is to find and eliminate the last survivors. If a player is left standing at the end of the night, the killer loses.

Latest game update. 03/18/22

The current list of symbols of the mortal world

15 kilos – 250 species in the game

SadBoxStudio – 250 species in the game

highlight – 250 species in the game

expired codes

There are no expired codes.

Dead Kingdom FAQ

How can I redeem Dead Realm codes?

Here’s how to redeem codes in Roblox Dead Realm:

Play Dead Realm on your Roblox compatible device. Tap the gift card icon at the bottom of the screen during a break. Enter the work code in the redemption code box. Click the Redeem button to redeem the code. Enjoy free rewards in the game.

Where can I get new codes for Dead Realm?

Follow the developers on Twitter account To keep up to date with Dead Realm announcements and news. You can also follow the game. Roblox page For new updates and announcements, and more information about the game. We recommend that you follow our list of icons here for updates so you can put them all in one convenient place!

