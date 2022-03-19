It is public knowledge that Camila Cabello is no longer part of the female band Fifth Harmony. She left the band to become a soloist but not before raising millions of dollars. Do you want to know how much money the artist raised with the group? Could she buy herself a Bugatti Centodieci car with this money? Read to the end to find out everything!

Camila, singer-songwriter and actress with Latin roots, born in Cuba in 1997, has lived her life in the United States since she was seven years old. There have been many successes for this 25-year-old, but we must never forget her beginnings as part of the female band Fifth Armony, where she has already begun to build her great economic wealth.

The musical group of 5 American women was consolidated in the second season of the program The X Factor in the year 2012. Camila was part of this set hitmaker like Worth it, until 2016, where after 4 years of resounding success, the vocalist decides to leave the group.

Four years of songs in the top 1, world tours and video clips that collect millions and millions of reproductions, meant the beginning of Camila Cabello’s fortune Do you want to know what Camila’s total assets are? Continue to find out!

Camila Cabello, hitmaker.

With his participation in Fifth HarmonyCamila raised no more and no less than 3.5 million dollars. So the main question is Can the young soloist buy a Bugatti Centodieci with this salary? Stay until the end to reveal it!

Bugatti Centodieci, one of the most luxurious models in the world, attractive and tempting, with the French touch that makes it special. With an 8.0-liter, four-turbocharged engine and a top speed of 380 km/h. It should be noted that it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in no more than 2.4 seconds. Can you imagine Camila Cabello driving one of these exclusive models?

Bugatti Centodieci luxury and sports car.

Could Camila Cabello buy a Bugatti with her salary from Fifth Harmony?

Sporty and comfortable, it wins over fans of steering wheels by presenting itself as an impossible dream, since It costs 9.5 million dollars. Now yes, after this journey through two treasures, one from music and the other from the world of automobiles, we can conclude that his savings with Fifth Harmony are not enough to buy an heirloom like thisbut now let us consider the actuality of the artist.

Nowadays, Camila has a net worth of more than 14 million dollars. With a annual income of approximately 2 million dollars. You need to raise what the idol would raise in 5 years to buy you a Bugatti Centodieci.