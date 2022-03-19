Cody Rhodes’ new contract with WWE would not prevent him from continuing with the show on TBS

As has emerged in specialized wrestling media, Cody Rhodes has signed a new contractual agreement with WWE and is expected to make his debut soon, in this new stage with the company. However, there are many questions in the air and it seems that Dave Melzter of Wrestling Observer Radio has the answer to one of them.

According to your knowledge of the subject, Cody Rhodes would have no problem completing his deal with TBS and the talent show show Go Big Show, in which he is a jury along with four more stars of the American show business.

“I mean, he had a lot of influence in the other company. Maybe they want to prepare him for something. You know, there are a million different things. Maybe there will be NBC Universal opportunities for him now that he has his own.

Again, Go Big Show and all of this, if that show gets renewed, you can still do that show. I am pretty sure. I don’t know 100%, because I don’t know the contract, but I’d be pretty sure Cody Rhodes would put that in the contract, the things that I already had deals with, where if it’s a previous deal, I can still do it. This, unlike the new agreements, obviously Vince (McMahon) would have to approve. Which sucks when you want to be an actor and you’re in WWE.

That is negative. With Tony (Kahn), I could say, ‘Hey, I’ve got this gig and it’s really good,’ and Tony would say, ‘Sure,’ unless it’s like the week before a pay-per-view and you’re booked for something big. It’s interesting. And in AEW, I was guaranteed to be a player. In WWE, there are no guarantees. Therefore, it will be fun to watch.”

WWE has not officially announced the signing of Cody Rhodes, but leaked information ensures that would debut at WrestleMania 38 to have a match against Seth Rollins, who still has no planned plan for this event.

Here is a video summary of what the program is about Go Big Show:

