Christian Horner happy with Checo Pérez’s classification

Christian Horner is optimistic ahead of the race in Bahrain, with the Red Bulls in the first two starting rows

Director of Redbull, Christian Hornerwas satisfied with the work of Czech Perezwho ranked fourth in the Bahrain Grand Prix and will be able to compete directly in the second row with Carlos Sainzwho together with charles leclerc surprised at the start of the season and fought for the first starting places.

“After such an intense year last year, getting to the front row in the new regulations with Checo behind in the second row, we are very happy with that,” he said. Christian Horner to SkySports.

Similarly, the former pilot highlighted the competition that took place between Red Bull and ferrari throughout the practices and classification, because charles leclerc will start from the first position.

“Between Checo and pole there are only 3 tenths, which is nothing. It will be a fascinating race if we are very close to the ferrari. Checo from the second row of the grid makes us happy”, remarked the manager.

In the same vein, he mentioned that the whole day “was very close”, since the Italian Scudería raised its hand at the start of the championship, while Mercedes has suffered and for the first time since 2013, they will not start a campaign on the front row.

Christian Horner on the Red Bull pit wall at the Sakhir International Circuit. Getty

“Ferrari has been strong all weekend, we knew the fight between two drivers was going to be close. The margins are fine, but starting at the front of the grid with the big regulation changes makes us more than happy”, declared Horner.

Christian Horner pointed out that Max Verstappen he was able to keep the first place, but “he wobbled a bit in the last corner”, which caused him to lose hundredths of a second.

Verstappen was the fastest driver on the long runs during Friday practice. For his part, Czech Perez He repeated fourth place in both Q2 and Q3.