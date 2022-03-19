Checo Pérez will start the Bahrain Grand Prix fourth

Checo Pérez missed his last chance to improve his starting position, but he will be in contention for the podium at Sakhir.

The Mexican Czech Perez will start from fourth position Bahrain Grand Prix by qualifying with a time of 1:30.921 while Max Verstappen will start in the second. The surprise at the start of the season was ferrariwho will start on pole with charles leclerc and Carlos Sainz in third place.

Czech Perez He didn’t go full throttle during the session and without major complications he advanced to eleventh position 1:32.311, a place where he was far from shining, but he didn’t put his place at risk either.

The first in the first round were charles leclerc and Carlos Sainz, followed in third position by Max Verstappen,

Those who surprised were George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who were far from the leaders and had to settle for ninth and tenth place, respectively, almost a second behind the Monegasque.

In Q2 the Red Bull They decided to start from the first moments and in a first attempt Checo was placed in second place. Max Verstappen He was first again and with new tires he set a 1:30.757, lowering the 1:31 mark. The Dutchman made an important difference with his rivals.

The surprise at first was the Danish Kevin Magnussen, who was in fourth place for most of the heat and had a time of 1:31.461. At the end light advance in seventh place to an unexpected Q3.

Checo Pérez during the qualifying session for the Bahrain Grand Prix. Getty

Czech Perez He advanced without much problem with the red compound behind Carlos Sainz and charles leclercwhile Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and Russell in sixth place.

The third round turned into a battle between Red Bull and ferrarileaving aside Mercedes, the nominators of the hybrid era. those of the Prancing Horse struck a first blow at the first opportunity with the first place of Carlos Sainz followed by Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen marked a 1:30.743 and only .056 hundredths of Sainz, while Czech Perez He had a first stopwatch of 1:31.013 and placed fourth.

At the second and last chance Max Verstappen managed to improve his time, but was surprised by charles leclerc. The Dutchman finished with a 1:30.681, while Leclerc was quicker by just .123 thousandths.

For its part, Lewis Hamilton He finished in fifth place and with no chance of fighting for being in the second row. The disappointment at his first opportunity was George Russel, who will start in ninth position and only ahead of Pierre Gasley.