Caffeinated Batman – Millennium Group

Beneath the rain-soaked darkness, the metropolis becomes a gigantic trap for anyone who dares to prowl its nooks and crannies. Be it any neighborhood, an avenue, an alley, a store or a subway car, that city is a hunting ground when the sun goes down. “They think I hide in the shadows. lurking. Waiting to attack. However, I am the shadows”, says the extravagant vigilante (Revenge, he calls himself), who after beating up some pelafustanes, slips away to his cave full of bats. Kurt Cobain sings “Something In The Way”, the twelfth track of the never mind (1991), that album that underpinned the Nirvana legend. The role is not for less. It is the natural anthem of the disturbed, the iconoclastic fable of the trapper who catches vermin to turn them into pets.

The shady opening fade of batmanfrom Matt Reeveswarns that the character created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, so worn by movies and TV, has recovered its genuine dimension. He is no longer the cartoonish detective from the 1940s movie serial, played by Lewis wilson under the direction of lambert hyllier; Neither did the masked nerd that she played. Adam West in the series and film of the 1960s; the playful vigilante who forged Tim Burton on Michael Keaton; the socialite with double life Joel Schumacher (starring first by Val Kilmer and then by George Clooney); the bundle she conceived Zack Synder with Ben Affleck nor the deranged avenger who Christopher Nolan elaborated through Christian bale, the best, and most consistent, of the Batman until then. And it is that, Matt Reeves, as he did Todd Phillips with joker (2019), returns the most emblematic superhero of DC Comics, his psychotic, depressive and unsociable essence, directing a Robert Pattinson skillfully blending the mysterious vampire of Twilight with billionaire nihilist Erik Parker from Cosmopolisfrom David Cronenbergand he does the same with his archenemies, The Penguin and The riddlecreatures that in Colin Farrell and paul dano recover their malevolent dignity, so battered by the histrionic weaknesses that for the web-footed Meredith Burgess and Danny deVitowhile for the crazy of the riddles, Jim Carrey he went out of his way to ridicule in Joel Schumacher’s version.

Thus, Matt Reeves presents a vigilante without a life of his own. A metaphorically intoxicated predator (“at dawn, and without the mask, I don’t remember what I did or what happened”), and a transgressor who only respects the law so as not to cross the line of the human, although he has already lost those attributes and ignores him: in his crusade against crime, he is the most conspicuous freak of all the villains. In the same way, in the city that he recreates, a kind of claustrophobic scene from bladerunner (Ridley Scott1982), The Raven (Alex Proyas1994), Seven (David Fincher1995) or Dark City (Alex Proyas, 1998), throbs a universe that is the most exact to the world in which we live: the evil and the ruptures of the social fabric come from a system rotten by inequality, corruption, impunity, the deceit of a treacherous political class and the dishonor of institutions controlled by delinquency, in which the only escape valve is the schizophrenic revenge of the monsters.

Without concessions, wrapped in an oppressive atmosphere almost from start to finish, batman it is a decorous adjustment of nuts of the film noirand a correct reinvention of the dark knight and his sad ancestors (Martha Wayne’s madness, Thomas Wayne’s collusion with the gangster Carmine Falcone), who, due to the coarse interests of a merchandising industry, suffered various mutations that corrupted his cursed spirit and they subtracted caffeine (“the damned are good with bad luck”, Fernando Saveter dixit).

