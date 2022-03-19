AMEDCANN, the first cannabis medicine institution in Mexico

The Cannabis medicine has gained some popularity in Mexico in recent years. But as in other areas of health, research and support from specialists is needed. Otherwise, the benefits it offers can turn into risks and adverse effects for patients.

Recent modifications in the Mexican regulation

In this vein, in 2021 the Regulation for the Production, Research and Medicinal Use of Cannabis. In this way, one of its objectives is to guarantee patients’ access to this cure option and also grant medical personnel the power to prescribe it. But first it is necessary for doctors to meet a series of mandatory requirements.

Based on the new regulation, in order to have the legal power Interested physicians must have the new special prescription prescriptions for Cannabis Medicines. To obtain one, an application must be submitted to the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) accompanied by the following documentation:

Certified copy of the professional license that accredits you as a health professional in any of the branches referred to in Article 240 of the Law.

Copy of official identification.

Writing specifying the designation of the professionals responsible for the prescription; in original and two copies, on letterhead, and signed by the director of the institution in the case of hospital institutions.

On the other hand, the Academy of Cannabis Medicine (AMEDCANN) made history by becoming the first institution that provides cannabis education to doctors and health professionals in our country. Its mission is to become the most credible academic reference and break the taboos on the medicinal use of the cannabis plant through science.

AMEDCANN was born from the initiative of doctors Mirna Flores Meza and Rubén Pagaza Ramírez. Its objective is to share knowledge and tools based on scientific evidence for the responsible use and safe prescription of cannabinoids.

Certification in Cannabis Medicine

The work carried out by AMEDCANN is certified by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) and has academic endorsement from the Higher School of Medicine (ESM) of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN).

Through its courses, workshops and diplomas, AMEDCANN shares with health specialists the latest information on the medicinal use of the cannabis plant. It also stands out because it promotes the specialization of researchers and specialists in pharmacobiology and chemistry on the benefits of cannabis medicine and the treatments in which it can be prescribed.

For its part, AMEDCANN is made up of an important group of interdisciplinary professionals with specialized training. They all participate in different research in the field of cannabis and health.

Medical Cannabis Diploma

Currently, the fourth Diploma in Medicinal Cannabis is being prepared, which has certification and academic endorsement. It has a duration of 120 hours with a curricular value equivalent to 20 university credits.

The Medical Cannabis Diploma taught by AMEDCANN aims to make health specialists aware of the clinical and scientific evidence for the management of medicinal cannabis as therapeutic support in certain pathologies. The curriculum includes:

Approach to the history of the plant.

endocannabinoid system.

Diseases in which cannabis medicine helps.

Public policies and laws that have to do with the use of cannabis.

The AMEDCANN seeks to improve health practices through the use of cannabis and its benefits as a therapeutic treatment to mitigate pain in diseases such as osteoarthritis, arthritis and fibromyalgia, as well as in Oncology and Immunology.