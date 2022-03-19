All Sam Mendes Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Samuel Mendez was born in Reading (Berkshire, England) on August 1, 1965. In the theater, he has directed works such as the Cabaret musical and as a film director, we highlight above all a American Beauty (1999) which led him to win the Oscar for best director.

We compiled his top 10 movies ranked from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

007 Specter

Platform: Microsoft Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 28 minutes

Year: 2015

IMDb Score: 6.8

Interpreted by Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Dave Bautista, Andrew Scott, Monica Bellucci, Ralph Fiennes and Rory Kinnear. This is the twenty-fourth film of james-bond produced by EonProduction who managed to raise more than $880 million of a budget of $245 million.

In the recognition section, we highlight the 7 nominations in the Satellite Awardsthe Oscar and Golden Globe for the subject Writing’s on the Wall as the best original song and the Guinness Record for the biggest explosion ever seen in a movie.

Jarhead, hell awaits

Platform: Netflix, Microsoft Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 5 minutes

Year 2005

IMDb Score: 7.0

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper, Lucas Black, Evan Jones and Brian Gerarghty. More of $96 million raised from a budget of $72 million. This is a war movie based on the book of Anthony Swoff which was published in 2003. In it, he describes and recounts everything that happened as US Marines in the operation Desert Storm. This operation, let us remember that its objective was to liberate Kuwait of the invasion of Iraqi troops from Saddam Hussein in 91 Jamie Foxx iplayed the role of Sergeant Major Sykes.

A place to stay

Platform: Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 38 minutes

Year 2009

IMDb Score: 7.0

Starring John Krasinski, Maya Rudolph, Jeff Daniels and Maggie Gyllenhaal. The film had a budget of 7 million dollars and grossed at the box office close to $15 million. The film tells the story of a marriage formed by Burt (played by John Krasinski) and Verona (Played by Maya Rudolph) who are close to receiving the birth of their first child. It is a road-movie in which they travel visiting family and friends around Canada and United States in search of an ideal place to establish themselves in their new stage that they will face.

Revolutionary Road

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 59 minutes

Year 2008

IMDb Score: 7.3

Interpreted by Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Kathy Bates, Michael Shannon, Richard Easton, Jay O. Sanders, David Harbor and Zoë Kazan. It meant the reunion of Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio after the success of titanica that both starred years ago. raised more than $75 million starting from $35 million of budget. We highlight their 3 candidacies for the Oscar awards3 additional applications in Golden Globes (including best actor for Leonardo Dicaprio), the Golden Globe won by Kate Winslet as best actress, the 4 nominations at the awards BAFTA and the candidacy in SAG (Screen Actors Guild) for Kate Winslet for his interpretation.

Road to Perdition

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes

Year 2002

IMDb Score: 7.7

Starring Tom Hanks, Jude Law, Paul Newman and Daniel Craig. The film is based on the graphic novel road to perdition written by Max AllanCollins. She received 5 nominations in the Oscar awards in the categories of best supporting actor (Paul Newman), Best Art Direction, Best Soundtrack, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing. the Oscar that he took was in the category of best photography. Raised more than 1$81 million Worldwide.

007 Skyfall

Platform: Microsoft Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 23 minutes

Year 2012

IMDb Score: 7.8

Starring Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Bérénice Marlohe, Albert Finney, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Ola Rapace, Helen McCrory, Nicholas Woodeson, Elize du Toit, Ben Loyd-Holmes, Tonia Sotiropoulou, Orion Lee and Liang Yang. More of $1.108 billion raised from a budget of $200 million. The feature film was a winner in the Oscar to best original song (Adele and Paul Epworth, for the theme sky fall and 5 nominations in total at the Oscars. In the Golden Globes, 2 nominations and winning for best original song. Finally, 8 nominations at the BAFTAs and taking two of them in the categories of Best British Film and Best soundtrack.

1917

Platform: Microsoft Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 59 minutes

Year: 2019

IMDb Score: 8.3

A film with a cast made up of George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Richard Madden, Andrew Scott, Adrian Scarborough, Daniel Mays, Gerran Howell, Jamie Parker, Jack Shalloo, Michael Jibson and Richard McCabe. It grossed more than $394 million Starting from a budget of 100 million dollars. The film is inspired by experiences and stories told to Mendes by his paternal grandfather, alfred mendesduring the First World War. She was nominated for 10 Oscars And took 3 Oscar. It also won, among other prizes, 2 Golden Globes (Best Director and Best Film), 7 BAFTA or 3 prizes from the Film Criticism.

American Beauty

Platform: HBO Max, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 2 minutes

Year: 1999

IMDb Score: 8.3

Starring Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening, Thora Birch, Wes Bentley, Mena Suvari and Chris Cooper. It had a budget of $15 million and grossing more than 356 million dollars. The film is, without a doubt, the jewel in the crown of Sam Mendes. He dominated the Oscar awards being a candidate for 8 categories and winning the prize in 5 of them: Best film, best director, best actor (Kevin Spacey), best original screenplay and best photography. American Beauty won other 82 awards and was nominated for an additional 63.

