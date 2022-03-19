Alexa Bliss reacts to her absence in WWE

Alexa Bliss is considered by many to be one of the most important superstars in the female cast of WWE nowadays. During her career in the McMahon company, she has obtained the Women’s Championship on both Raw and SmackDown on several occasions, in addition to the Couples Championship. During the past year, Bliss began to use a dark character and teamed up with Bray Wyattturning his career 180 degrees.



Wyatt was released from his WWE contract in late July of last year., after fighting his last match and losing it to Randy Orton at WrestleMania. This caused the dark character of Alexa Bliss to lose her senses a bit and begin to star in stories of low relevance. After a time out of action, the fighter returned to the WWE strings and even got to participate in the combat of Elimination Chamber for an opportunity to fight for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Recently, Alexa Bliss took her social networksspecifically Twitter, to comment on his recent absence from WWE programming, since his return at Elimination Chamber. Bliss would first respond to a fan telling her to “come back now,” replying simply “it’s not up to me lol”.

Later in the day, Bliss also tweeted “I’ll wait here, I guess…” apparently in reference to his lack of screen time lately. Bliss also responded to some fans who made jokes about her absence.

