a vertigo load and a 108 MP camera to conquer the mid-range

for a lot blacklist Huawei, Huawei seems determined not to give up and continue bringing competitive phones to the market. Today it is the turn of the new Huawei Nova 9 SE, a more affordable version of the cool phone which he presented a few months ago and which will incorporate some best virtues of its predecessor .

The entrails of this Nova 9 Special Edition are presided by a Snapdragon 680 8-core processor. It is not Qualcomm’s most advanced and only offers 4G support, but with this processor and the 8 GB of RAM of the phone will not lack power, the truth .

The screen is one of the elements where the Huawei Nova 9 SE also has made some concession in front of his older brother. If his predecessor offered a Super AMOLED panel, this is IPS, but even at Yes is a fairly large 6.78-inch FHD + screen, with a good refresh rate of 90 Hz and with very thin frames only 1 mm thick. It certainly remains one more offer than interesting for a phone that barely happens the 300 and aurochs.

Another of the great benefits of the phone is that it includes a fast charge of 66W and that is something that no you’ll see hardly any other direct competitor to the Nova 9 SE. we don’t know the exact data, but with those numbers you won’t need much time to fully charge its 4000 mAh battery.

Even though the Nova 9 SE comes with a set of 4 rear cameras only one of them draws special attention : his 108 MP f/1.9 main lens. to this camera followed by a lens macro of 2 MP, a wide angle of 8 MP with a viewing angle of 112 degrees, and a sensor depth of 2MP. At the front we have a 16 MP selfie camera.

The phone will come with EMUI 12 and, as with the rest of Huawei products, we will not have access to Google services. Yes, yes If you have more electronic devices in the Huawei ecosystem, you can take advantage of some extra features like Huawei Share OneHop or your new concept of super device.

But best of all is its price. The Huawei Nova 9 SE can be purchased for 349 euros, although during the presale it will have a discount of 50 euros. Oh and it comes with the 66W charger included, so one less thing to worry about .