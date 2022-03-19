A scheme of the iPhone 14 is leaked confirming the worst news

A new leaked schematic seems to indicate that one of the worst rumors about the iPhone 14 is confirmed.

Very recently, a scheme of the iPhone 14 Pro was leaked showing its new Sion notch design and with a double hole on the screen. And now the same scheme has been leaked but from the iPhone 14, confirming very bad news. As previous rumors indicated, this scheme would confirm that the basic iPhone 14 will continue to have a notch.

The renders shared by MySmartPriceobtained via an “industry insider source,” show an iPhone 14 design virtually identical to the iPhone 13. We keep the notch reduced and the camera module that stands out of the device body.

Seeing the latest news about the iPhone 14, same design and same processors as the iPhone 13, We do not know what the improvements that Apple is going to include in its new generation of entry will be. They will practically look like twin models and it will be difficult to justify the change from one to the other.

The only change noted MySmartPrice is that the camera the back looks like it “has received a minor update and appears to have a thicker glass frame surrounding the case”. Perhaps the improvements are in the cameras.

As far as we know, Apple plans to announce four new iPhone 14 models next fall, two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch iPhones. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, possible names for the two entry-level models, will keep the notch and the same general design as the current iPhone 13. And the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will receive a very notable design change: they will eliminate the notch altogether.

We’ve had very little difference between regular iPhones and iPhone Pros for two years. Especially in the iPhone 12 generation, there are very few differences between iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. However this year it seems that we will have many more differences between the normal models and the Pro modelsboth in design and internal specifications.

Related topics: Rumors, leaks and patents

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!