‘A Quiet Place Part II’: This Character Reflects The ‘Heart Of The World Right Now’

You’ve heard of the Oscars, but have you heard of the Isaacs? The Isaac Awards, honoring the great Oscar Isaac, is Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s unique spin on the Academy Awards. However, the Isaac Awards differ from the Oscars in that they celebrate the best films of 2021 that deserve recognition but won’t receive that recognition through Oscar nominations. The 2022 Isaac Awards feature five categories: Best Performance, Best Scene Stealer, Best Crowd-Pleasing Moment, Best Action Sequence and Fan Favorite Movie. Voting will be open through this form from March 7 to 20. Winners will be announced on March 24.

Beneath the guise of fiction, movies have the inherent ability to make bold statements about the world. Genres like fantasy, science fiction, and horror often use supernatural or fantasy elements to accomplish just that. Such is the case of 2018 A peaceful place and its 2021 sequel. In fact, a star of A Quiet Place Part II — currently in the running for Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s 2022 Isaac Award for Fan Favorite Movie — thinks his character is highly relevant to the current climate.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker