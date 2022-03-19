A-Kid reacts to his WWE 2.0 debut

A-Kid has been one of the fundamental pillars of recent times in NXT UK. During his time at the European WWE brand he has been able to face rivals like Jordan Devlin, WALTER, Tyler Bate or Trent Sevenwhom he defeated in the final of the Heritage Cup Tournament to win the cup.



The Spanish wrestler made his WWE NXT 2.0 debut last Tuesday night. and defeated KUSHIDA. During a recent appearance on “The WWE Brunch“, A-Kid revealed that he found out about his NXT 2.0 debut when everyone else did.

“I’ll start with how I found out, since that’s when everyone else found out.. I knew that I was going to come to NXT 2.0 because they had told me that I was going to be here and I already had the flights purchased, but then I saw that promo in which Kushida is watching the video package and he’s talking about how could he be better than me or not And you have to try it.”

“That’s where I started to get excited because Kushida is a hero. He is a person that I have admired all my life, with whom I would love to be in the ring and I still did not know if he was going to be my first rival and when they confirmed it, it was the only thing on my mind. I started training just for Kushida and I was delighted to debut with someone like that, especially in front of the public. I wasn’t expecting that reaction and it seemed like everyone was delighted to have me there and honestly it was very special.”

