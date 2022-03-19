5 Pixar characters that have become unforgettable

Woody is one of them, the cowboy toy was released in 1995 in the first major production of pixar and became an icon of the studios and the new industry that came with it. The original voice of the sheriff was none other than Tom Hanks, and somehow became the doll that represented the passage from childhood to adolescence and later to adulthood, thanks to the look of his inseparable Andy.

when we think of pixar comes to mind, yes or yes, toy story, which is perhaps the most important animated film of recent decades. And two of its protagonists are part of that cast of unforgettable characters that we all carry in our hearts.

lightning mcqueen cars

He is another of those characters that impacted us all and the visible face of cars, a movie that is not one of Pixar’s highest grossing but that blew up the sales figures for products derived from it. Speaking of cars, perhaps only Herbie has been as popular as him. It is a racing car with its own indomitable soul that has starred in the three films in the series and, as you probably already know, its name is a tribute to the legendary Steve McQueen.

His nascar race car look He is already an icon of motorsports and is a character that can be described as self-centered and conceited, as well as a perfectionist with a little heart.

Dory’s Finding Nemo

Another one of those characters that inescapably reminds us of Pixar when we see it, and vice versa. Never before has it been used so much to the poor memory of a fish and maybe because of that, and her innocence, we all love Dory.

An essential protagonist who in 2016 earned her own film, Finding Dory, in which he briefly recovers his memory to remember his family and go looking for him. A character that undoubtedly marked Pixar and led to one of the biggest blockbusters in its history.

Buzz Lightyear’s toy story

From toy story we could take out several unforgettable characters and together with Woody, it is evident that Buzz must be by your side. Fighting the evil Zurg, the space ranger stole our hearts while he was hell-bent on going down in style. Soon we will be able to see him in his own film that promises a lot: Lightyear.

You couldn’t understand his character without Woody and vice versa. His name is inspired by the astronaut Buzz Aldrin and his design was based on the mythical GI Joe, although with a space touch. He has appeared in every installment of toy story and, as we told you, this summer he will have his own film that we hope will start a successful franchise. A true dreamer who has always proven to be the best adventurer in the saga.

Mike Wazowski from SA monsters

A recognizable character in any environment, with his big eye, his chubby appearance and a striking green skin. A crazy, unapologetic and very funny comedian who he got a lot out of his clumsy movements.

The original film was followed in 2002 by a short film focused on the premiere of his car, and in 2013 he starred in a second installment in the form of a prequel, Monsters University, which was also a huge box office success. We cannot understand Mike without his partner Sully, another of the characters that could have been on this same list.