WWE: Charlotte Flair makes history as champion



charlotte flair has become a phenomenon in current wrestling. Some of her colleagues in WWE not only say that she is the best fighter of the moment, but that she is also better than her own father, the living legend, the incomparable Ric Flair.



queen has achieved another great record this week. She is currently the SmackDown Women’s Champion, a title she achieved by exchanging the Raw and SmackDown championships on October 22, 2021 for the WWE Draft. Adding all the ostentation of her, Charlotte Flair adds 822 combined days as champion, surpassing the previous historical record achieved by Trish Stratus (821)who remained second in total ostentation behind The Fabulous Moolah (10775).

Charlotte Flair has achieved almost all the titles of the most modern stage of WWE. The Women’s Championship of Raw, SmackDown, NXT and Divas have fallen into her hands at some point. At WrestleMania 38 Saturday, she will put the SmackDown strap on the line against Ronda Rousey.

Becky Lynch will also surpass Trish Stratus

Becky Lynch will follow in the same footsteps as Charlotte Flair, beating Trish Stratus in two weeks. She currently has 809 days combining her 6 reigns. She’s still 13 days away from her defense against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, so she’ll still top Trish Stratus’s record should she lose the Raw Women’s Championship.

