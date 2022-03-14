WhatsApp will have new restrictions on conversations

Recently, it has been revealed that the famous application of WhatsApp will have new restrictions on chats and we will tell you what it is so that you are careful in that regard.

According to WABetainfo, a medium specialized in sharing the news of WhatsApp, has reported that the platform will limit the message forwarding to one group at a time.

It is important to mention that this has been seen in the version beta of the application and in the Android operating system.

It may interest you: WhatsApp will launch a new tool for photos

In fact, the messaging application currently counts how many times a message is forwarded and these are marked.

For example there are traditional messages, forwarded messages and messages forwarded many times, it all depends on how much they have been shared.

Thus, with this new update, traditional messages can be forwarded up to 5 times.

While those that appear as forwarded will have a maximum limit of one group and 4 other chats, while those that are forwarded many times can only be shared once.

It is important to note that this measure seeks to reduce spam, possible false news, among other types of information that may be malicious for the user.

However, the feature is currently in a beta state, limited to a small number of tests.